You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NJ Health Officials Focusing On Uptick In COVID Cases In Ocean County



New Jersey health officials are focusing on an uptick in COVID cases in Ocean County. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:37 Published 12 hours ago Vikings: Zero COVID-19 Cases Discovered Since Titans Game, Team Plans To Play Sunday



The Minnesota Vikings say there have been zero COVID-19 cases confirmed in the organization since the team’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Geoff Petrulis reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:33 Published 13 hours ago Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 43 New Coronavirus Cases



The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 43 new Coronavirus cases out of 516 test results Wednesday and two additional deaths. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:27 Published 17 hours ago

Tweets about this