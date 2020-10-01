IPL 2020 - Pat Cummins shows his class in stirring display against Rajasthan Royals
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Pat Cummins showed his class in the game against Rajasthan Royals as the Australian pacer got rid of Steve Smith with a perfect set-up and he has well and truly silenced the critics.
About the Video: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim for a hat-trick of wins when they square-off against two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. Preview Contains, Team News, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Predicted 11, Win Prediction, Dream11 IPL 2020...
Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals team left their hotel in Dubai to take on Kolkata Knight Riders for 12th match of IPL 2020. The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan..