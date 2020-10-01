Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020 - Pat Cummins shows his class in stirring display against Rajasthan Royals

DNA Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Pat Cummins showed his class in the game against Rajasthan Royals as the Australian pacer got rid of Steve Smith with a perfect set-up and he has well and truly silenced the critics.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: KKR vs RR  RR vs KKR  Dream11 IPL  IPL Prediction  IPL 2020  Match- 12

KKR vs RR  RR vs KKR  Dream11 IPL  IPL Prediction  IPL 2020  Match- 12 08:53

 About the Video: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim for a hat-trick of wins when they square-off against two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. Preview Contains, Team News, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Predicted 11, Win Prediction, Dream11 IPL 2020...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders [Video]

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals team left their hotel in Dubai to take on Kolkata Knight Riders for 12th match of IPL 2020. The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
IPL 2020, KKR vs RR: Who will win, CM Deepak predicts :Watch the video | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020, KKR vs RR: Who will win, CM Deepak predicts :Watch the video | Oneindia News

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals today at the Dubai International Stadium. The Kolkata Knight Riders will have to bat out of their skin to defeat Rajasthan Royals. Having..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:41Published
'Both batting, bowling lineup strong,' assures Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson [Video]

'Both batting, bowling lineup strong,' assures Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson

After a 4-wicket win against King X1 Punjab on September 27, Rajasthan Royals' cricketers Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson spoke on the game of the team for the upcoming matches. Sanju Samson assured..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

IPL 2020: WATCH Sanju Samson take an absolute blinder to send Pat Cummins back

 In the 12th match of the Indin Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) saw RR skipper put the latter to bat...
DNA


Tweets about this