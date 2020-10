WATCH: Mohammed Shami's impeccable direct hit to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in KXIP v MI clash Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Mohammed Shami produced an impeccable direct hit throw to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in today's clash. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this