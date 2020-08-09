Ronaldo's Juventus face Messi's Barcelona in UEFA Champions League group stage

#Nigerian RT @BarcaUniversal: ❗In the Barcelona - Juventus game.. Messi will face Ronaldo. De Jong will face De Ligt. Pjanic will face Arthur. 17 seconds ago Eat My News #BREAKING : Cristiano Ronaldo's #Juventus land Lionel Messi's #FCBarcelona will face each other in #ChampionsLeague… https://t.co/XjxhQf6SKG 19 seconds ago बेरोजगारी RT @raj_khatri19: After 9 years of UCL 👉️ They face each other ❤️ Match gonna be 🔥🔥🔥 Ronaldo vs Messi… 22 seconds ago Jeff D‘Omosh RT @SkySports: Manchester United will play Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stage, with Lionel Messi and Cr… 36 seconds ago ROMAN ABRAMOVICH SUCCESSOR Drogba is actually wicked. if Man utd finish 1st or 2nd in their group which is not realistic, they will either ha… https://t.co/vEumhlDHaG 51 seconds ago