Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ronaldo's Juventus face Messi's Barcelona in UEFA Champions League group stage

euronews Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Ronaldo's Juventus face Messi's Barcelona in UEFA Champions League group stage
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon [Video]

Lionel Messi and Barcelona teammates arrive in Lisbon

Barcelona's players touched down in Lisbon as the Catalan giants prepare toface Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Messi helps Barca sink Napoli, face Bayern next [Video]

Messi helps Barca sink Napoli, face Bayern next

Barcelona coach Quique Setien relishes victory over Napoli but knows it only gets tougher as they face Bayern Munich in the quarters.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:09Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Messi v Ronaldo in Champions League group stage, Man Utd to face PSG

 Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will come up against each other in this season's Champions League after Barcelona and Juventus were placed in the same group.
News24

Champions League group stage draw: Ronaldo and Messi to meet again, while Liverpool, Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea discover opponents

 The Champions League groups have been decided with the draw taking place on Thursday afternoon. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

yincle

#Nigerian RT @BarcaUniversal: ❗In the Barcelona - Juventus game.. Messi will face Ronaldo. De Jong will face De Ligt. Pjanic will face Arthur. 17 seconds ago

EatMyNewsCo

Eat My News #BREAKING : Cristiano Ronaldo's #Juventus land Lionel Messi's #FCBarcelona will face each other in #ChampionsLeague… https://t.co/XjxhQf6SKG 19 seconds ago

khakurel_Kedar

बेरोजगारी RT @raj_khatri19: After 9 years of UCL 👉️ They face each other ❤️ Match gonna be 🔥🔥🔥 Ronaldo vs Messi… 22 seconds ago

omosh_jeff

Jeff D‘Omosh RT @SkySports: Manchester United will play Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stage, with Lionel Messi and Cr… 36 seconds ago

Adeyonudemilad2

ROMAN ABRAMOVICH SUCCESSOR Drogba is actually wicked. if Man utd finish 1st or 2nd in their group which is not realistic, they will either ha… https://t.co/vEumhlDHaG 51 seconds ago