|
The White House mixed up Rhodes College and Rhodes Scholar. Then, came the puns.
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
A Rhodes Scholar is a person who studied at Oxford University. Rhodes College does not fit into this equation.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rhodes Scholarship An international postgraduate award for students to study at the University of Oxford
Rhodes College private, four-year liberal arts college in Memphis, Tennessee
Pun Figure of speech
University of Oxford Collegiate research university in Oxford, England
Serum Institute CEO lauds PM Narendra Modi's COVID-19 vaccine vision day after challenging Centre on pandemic responseIt is to be noted that the Serum Institute of India is all set to begin phase three trials of the Covishield Vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford..
DNA
Oxford vaccine's trial to start at Mumbai's KEM HospitalThe government-run KEM Hospital here on Saturday will administer, as part of human trial, Oxford University's Covishield vaccine for coronavirus to three..
IndiaTimes
Oxford Covid vaccine: AstraZeneca still waiting for FDA nod to resume US trialAstraZeneca is still waiting for the U.S. drug regulator to approve the restart of the clinical trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the United States..
WorldNews
UK will get first access to Oxford vaccine, No 10 says
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:20Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this