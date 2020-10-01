Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The White House mixed up Rhodes College and Rhodes Scholar. Then, came the puns.

USATODAY.com Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
A Rhodes Scholar is a person who studied at Oxford University. Rhodes College does not fit into this equation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rhodes Scholarship Rhodes Scholarship An international postgraduate award for students to study at the University of Oxford


Rhodes College Rhodes College private, four-year liberal arts college in Memphis, Tennessee


Pun Pun Figure of speech


University of Oxford University of Oxford Collegiate research university in Oxford, England

Serum Institute CEO lauds PM Narendra Modi's COVID-19 vaccine vision day after challenging Centre on pandemic response

 It is to be noted that the Serum Institute of India is all set to begin phase three trials of the Covishield Vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford..
DNA

Oxford vaccine's trial to start at Mumbai's KEM Hospital

 The government-run KEM Hospital here on Saturday will administer, as part of human trial, Oxford University's Covishield vaccine for coronavirus to three..
IndiaTimes

Oxford Covid vaccine: AstraZeneca still waiting for FDA nod to resume US trial

 AstraZeneca is still waiting for the U.S. drug regulator to approve the restart of the clinical trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the United States..
WorldNews
UK will get first access to Oxford vaccine, No 10 says [Video]

UK will get first access to Oxford vaccine, No 10 says

The UK would be first in line for a coronavirus vaccine developed by OxfordUniversity if it was proven to be effective, Downing Street has said. It comesafter reports Donald Trump is considering granting emergency authorisation forit to be deployed in the US.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Oxford A34 crash: Adrian Bourne hit by ambulance after wine tasting event

 Adrian Bourne was dropped off at his hotel by taxi but then wandered off along the A34 in Oxford.
BBC News

EU agency starts 'rolling review' to speed OK for vaccine

 LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency has started a “rolling review” process for the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University and...
SeattlePI.com

Why You Should Consider Applying to Oxbridge

 When it comes to prestigious universities, the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge (jointly referred to as Oxbridge) are high on student's...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this