Russia-Turkey Agreement over Idlib Faces Collapse

WorldNews Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Russia-Turkey Agreement over Idlib Faces CollapseHayat Tahir Sham (HTS), formerly known as Jibhat al Nusra, the Al Qaeda affiliate in Syria, began demanding the evacuation of civilians in Agrabat in the Idlib province recently, or they would be moved by force. HTS is supported by President Erdogan of Turkey and has come under increased pressure to remove civilians from areas of armed conflict under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. Idlib is the last terrorist occupied area in Syria. The Syrian government has regained about 70% of the nation’s territory and has allied with the Russian military in the fight against terrorism, which is an obligation of all UN members. The skies over northwest Syria witnessed flights by Turkish and...
