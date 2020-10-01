Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Shia LaBeouf Charged With Misdemeanor Battery and Petty Theft
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Shia LaBeouf Charged With Misdemeanor Battery and Petty Theft
Friday, 2 October 2020 (
14 minutes ago
)
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Video Credit:
Bang Media
- Published
12 hours ago
Shia LaBeouf has been charged with battery and petty theft
01:24
Shia LaBeouf has been charged with battery and petty theft.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Shia LaBeouf Charged with Misdemeanor Battery & Petty Theft
Find out what happened with Shia LaBeouf back in June – TMZ Check out Adam Sandler‘s new Netflix movie – Just Jared Jr Find out which celeb is a massive...
Just Jared
10 hours ago
Also reported by •
OK! Magazine
•
TMZ.com
•
FOXNews.com
•
E! Online
•
AceShowbiz
•
ContactMusic
•
Daily Caller
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Coronavirus disease 2019
Hope Hicks
Donald Trump
Google
Republican Party
Facebook
Joe Biden
California
National Basketball Association
Amazon
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Broncos
Sacha Baron Cohen
Kayleigh McEnany
Doc Rivers
Sam Darnold
WORTH WATCHING
McEnany: 'My bad' after saying Barrett is 'Rhodes scholar'
Everything Google Announced Wednesday
Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for PMQs
Proud Boys Celebrate on Social Media After Trump Tells Them to ‘Stand By’