Kris Jenner sued by ex-bodyguard who says she sexually harassed him; she 'vehemently' denies it

USATODAY.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Kris Jenner's ex-bodyguard is suing her for alleged sexual harassment and violations of state labor codes. She "vehemently" denies it.
News video: Kris Jenner fighting back after former bodyguard accuses her of groping him

Kris Jenner fighting back after former bodyguard accuses her of groping him 01:10

 Kris Jenner has threatened to sue a former bodyguard for "malicious prosecution" after he accused her of inappropriate behaviour.

Kris Jenner Calls BS on Security Guard's Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

 A security guard filed a lawsuit against Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, claiming they sexually harassed him with sexual comments and overtures ... but Kris..
Kris Jenner says it was a sudden decision to end 'KUWTK' [Video]

Kris Jenner says it was a sudden decision to end 'KUWTK'

'KUWTK' will end in 2021 after 20 seasons over 14 years.

Kris Jenner gets jealous of Corey Gamble's dog [Video]

Kris Jenner gets jealous of Corey Gamble's dog

Kris Jenner got jealous of her partner Corey Gamble's bond with their pet dog Bridgette and called his fur baby "competition".

Kris Jenner says it was a sudden decision to end 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' [Video]

Kris Jenner says it was a sudden decision to end 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

Kris Jenner says the Kardashian/Jenner family were considering a few more years of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' before they decided to end the show.

Khloe Kardashian plays a prank on Kris Jenner in season 19 [Video]

Khloe Kardashian plays a prank on Kris Jenner in season 19

Khloe Kardashian disguised herself as her mother, Kris Jenner, to pull off a hilarious paparazzi prank for the start of the penultimate season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

Security Breach? Kris Jenner Sued By Former Bodyguard For Sexual Harassment

 Kris Jenner has been accused of sexual harassment in a new lawsuit by her former security guard. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been accused of...
