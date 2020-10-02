Global  
 

Section 144 imposed around India Gate, no gathering allowed: Delhi police

Hindu Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Delhi police on Thursday said that no gathering is allowed around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC. They also said that gathering of
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: AISA holds protest at India Gate over Hathras gang-rape case

AISA holds protest at India Gate over Hathras gang-rape case 02:22

 The members of All India Students' Association (AISA), held protest at India Gate over Hathras alleged gang-rape case. A protester said, "Uttar Pradesh Police cremated the victim's body without family's consent. The actions against Dalit have been increased and the administration of Uttar Pradesh is...

