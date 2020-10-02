Global  
 

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania test positive for coronavirus

SBS Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have tested positive for coronavirus, hours after it was revealed top aide Hope Hicks had contracted the virus.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump and Biden face off in chaotic first debate

Trump and Biden face off in chaotic first debate 02:21

 President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled fiercely over Trump's record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare, and the economy in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate marked by personal insults and Trump's repeated interruptions. Gloria Tso reports.

