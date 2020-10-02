CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad best XI - CSK vs SRH LIVE at 7:30 PM

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 20 hours ago IPL 2020 KXIP Vs MI: Who will win the match, CM Deepak predicts: Watch to know|Oneindia News 04:43 As Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians lock horns today, former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win the match. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) had a decent chance of winning all their three games so far in the Indian Premier League. However, KL Rahul and Co have won only one match and are placed midway...