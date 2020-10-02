|
Coronavirus: Australia opens 'travel zone' to New Zealanders
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
It is the first opening of borders by either nation since Covid restrictions were imposed.
New Zealanders will soon be able to travel to Australia under a one-way travel bubbleThe announcement by Prime Minister Scott Morrison comes as the Australian government discusses the possibility of a travel bubble with Singapore.
