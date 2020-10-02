|
Dow futures decline as stock investors worry as President Trump says he tested positive for COVID-19
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
After Trump tests positive for COVID-19, Dow futures fall as investors worry. The president testing positive led stocks to fall in pre-market trading.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Donald and Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
President Trump says he has tested positive for COVID-19Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
President Donald Trump tweeted shortly before 1AM ET on Friday that he and his wife Melania have tested positive..
The Verge
Covid 19 coronavirus: Code Red - Why Trump's positive test is 'most dangerous moment' for US governmentUS President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have both tested positive for Covid-19.It's being labelled a "Code Red" for the US government.CNN's national..
New Zealand Herald
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
President Trump and Melania Test Positive for COVID-19President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both contracted the coronavirus. The President broke the news with a tweet, saying ... "Tonight @FLOTUS and I..
TMZ.com
Coronavirus: Australia opens 'travel zone' to New ZealandersIt is the first opening of borders by either nation since Covid restrictions were imposed.
BBC News
