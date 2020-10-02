Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow futures decline as stock investors worry as President Trump says he tested positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
After Trump tests positive for COVID-19, Dow futures fall as investors worry. The president testing positive led stocks to fall in pre-market trading.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTLA - Published
News video: President Trump, First Lady Melania test positive for coronavirus

President Trump, First Lady Melania test positive for coronavirus 02:53

 President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the president tweeted Friday night.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald and Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Donald and Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump and wife Melania have tested positive for Covid-19,the president said in a tweet early on Friday morning. The news came after itwas announced on Thursday that senior Trump aide Hope Hicks had testedpositive. Mr Trump tweeted: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive forCOVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. Wewill get through this TOGETHER!”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

President Trump says he has tested positive for COVID-19

 Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump tweeted shortly before 1AM ET on Friday that he and his wife Melania have tested positive..
The Verge

Covid 19 coronavirus: Code Red - Why Trump's positive test is 'most dangerous moment' for US government

 US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have both tested positive for Covid-19.It's being labelled a "Code Red" for the US government.CNN's national..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

President Trump and Melania Test Positive for COVID-19

 President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both contracted the coronavirus. The President broke the news with a tweet, saying ... "Tonight @FLOTUS and I..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus: Australia opens 'travel zone' to New Zealanders

 It is the first opening of borders by either nation since Covid restrictions were imposed.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top Trump Aide Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Top Trump Aide Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19

Hicks has traveled with President Trump several times this week.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:34Published
Strategist: Investors Should Seize The Market's 'Knee Jerk' Drop If Biden Wins [Video]

Strategist: Investors Should Seize The Market's 'Knee Jerk' Drop If Biden Wins

A Credit Suisse analyst says that if Joe Biden wins the US presidential election in November, it could spur a 'knee-jerk' pullback in the stock market of 5%. According to Markets Insider, senior..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published
Lt. Gov. Barnes on COVID [Video]

Lt. Gov. Barnes on COVID

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes discusses the growing number of COVID-19 cases around the state and what those numbers mean for upcoming visits from President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:58Published

Tweets about this