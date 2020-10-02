Dow futures decline as stock investors worry as President Trump says he tested positive for COVID-19

Donald and Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19



US President Donald Trump and wife Melania have tested positive for Covid-19,the president said in a tweet early on Friday morning. The news came after itwas announced on Thursday that senior Trump aide Hope Hicks had testedpositive. Mr Trump tweeted: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive forCOVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. Wewill get through this TOGETHER!”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published on January 1, 1970