Tweets about this The Age Sport RT @agerealfooty: UPDATED | Collingwood have sprung a selection surprise, recalling big man Darcy Cameron for the club's elimination final… 1 day ago Real Footy (AFL) UPDATED | Collingwood have sprung a selection surprise, recalling big man Darcy Cameron for the club's elimination… https://t.co/Y3X3wzA4Vh 1 day ago Marcus Foo "Eagles coach Adam Simpson confirmed the quartet would play when speaking on Friday afternoon, but said the Pies wo… https://t.co/E0b6mA9mHB 1 day ago Marcus Foo RT @WAtoday: West Coast will welcome back Jeremy McGovern, Luke Shuey, Jack Redden and Jamie Cripps for their qualifying final with Colling… 1 day ago WAtoday West Coast will welcome back Jeremy McGovern, Luke Shuey, Jack Redden and Jamie Cripps for their qualifying final w… https://t.co/anWcvdecF9 1 day ago The Age Sport RT @agerealfooty: West Coast will welcome back Jeremy McGovern, Luke Shuey, Jack Redden and Jamie Cripps for their qualifying final with Co… 1 day ago Real Footy (AFL) West Coast will welcome back Jeremy McGovern, Luke Shuey, Jack Redden and Jamie Cripps for their qualifying final w… https://t.co/bUmehAJAci 1 day ago West Coast Eagles “The maturity of the guys coming back in, Shuey, Redden, McGovern, Cripps. There are no second thoughts. We got to… https://t.co/3HUxaPyvzh 1 day ago