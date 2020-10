BLACKPINK‘s back in our area! The hugely popular South Korean girl group returned on Friday (October 2) with the music video for “Lovesick Girls,” the...

BLACKPINK teases new single "Lovesick Girls" from upcoming full length album to be released on Friday Just three more sleeps – two, really – until the release of THE ALBUM, BLACKPINK’s first full-length album. And the group has been counting down to Friday...

Lainey Gossip 4 days ago