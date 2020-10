From pick 146 to finals captain: Geary's unlikely tale Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Jarryn Geary was just about at the bottom of the pile when he arrived at St Kilda but is now preparing to lead the Saints into their first final in nine years. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this