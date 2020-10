Treasurer Josh Frydenberg: Cycling towards the biggest budget since the war Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Turkish pizza and an exercise bike have accompanied Josh Frydenberg as he pulled together his most important budget. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Lynda French RT @swrighteconomy: The key markers laid down for next week's budget ... and how Josh Frydenberg rides long but stays put .. https://t.co/S… 4 days ago Shane Wright The key markers laid down for next week's budget ... and how Josh Frydenberg rides long but stays put .. https://t.co/SDAVUbcDjy 4 days ago Federal Politics Treasurer Josh Frydenberg: Cycling towards the biggest budget since the war https://t.co/yOBbccUQ1J | @swrighteconomy #ausecon 4 days ago maconnolly ☘️🎼🎀🎸 FFS - this is as bad as Annabelle Crabbe's programs We don't give a***about pizza and bikes We need to know how… https://t.co/nYfAhEDx7Y 4 days ago