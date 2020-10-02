Trump's Proud Boys remark boosts far-right group's profile, including in Canada, experts say
Friday, 2 October 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump's comment about the self-described "Western chauvinist" Proud Boys during Tuesday night's raucous presidential debate was a significant profile boost to the organization, including its members in Canada, experts on extremist groups say.
