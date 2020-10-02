Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for DC vs KKR IPL 2020

DNA Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
DC vs KKR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, DC Dream11 Team Player List, KKR Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: KKR vs RR  RR vs KKR  Dream11 IPL  IPL Prediction  IPL 2020  Match- 12

KKR vs RR  RR vs KKR  Dream11 IPL  IPL Prediction  IPL 2020  Match- 12 08:53

 About the Video: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim for a hat-trick of wins when they square-off against two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. Preview Contains, Team News, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Predicted 11, Win Prediction, Dream11 IPL 2020...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020 । KXIP vs MI । MI vs KXIP । DREAM11 IPL। IPL Match Prediction [Video]

IPL 2020 । KXIP vs MI । MI vs KXIP । DREAM11 IPL। IPL Match Prediction

About the Video: Full Match Preview of the Match Between Mumbai Indians vs Kings Eleven Punjab of Dream11 IPL 2020. Preview Contains, Team News, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Predicted 11, Winning..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 07:23Published
IPL 2020 | Match 12 | KKR beat RR by 37 Runs [Video]

IPL 2020 | Match 12 | KKR beat RR by 37 Runs

Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday coasted to a 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:28Published
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders [Video]

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals team left their hotel in Dubai to take on Kolkata Knight Riders for 12th match of IPL 2020. The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for RR vs KKR IPL 2020

 RR vs KKR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, RR...
DNA

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders best XI - RR vs KKR LIVE at 7:30 PM

 RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team...
DNA

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for KKR vs SRH IPL 2020

 KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, KKR...
DNA


Tweets about this

the_hindu

The Hindu RT @TheHinduSports: Andre Russell’s brute power will meet its match in Rishabh Pant’s fearless approach when #KolkataKnightRiders face #Del… 4 minutes ago

TheHinduSports

The Hindu - Sports Andre Russell’s brute power will meet its match in Rishabh Pant’s fearless approach when #KolkataKnightRiders face… https://t.co/T0oIFqr9pZ 9 minutes ago

VishnuRamSpeaks

Vishnu Ram RT @dna: #DelhiCapitals vs #KolkataKnightRiders, 16th Match, #IPL2020 Sharjah Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch @DelhiCapitals @KKRid… 21 minutes ago

dna

DNA #DelhiCapitals vs #KolkataKnightRiders, 16th Match, #IPL2020 Sharjah Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch… https://t.co/4KaD1zAA5D 25 minutes ago

dna

DNA #DelhiCapitals vs #KolkataKnightRiders Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for #DCvsKKR #IPL2020 @DelhiCapitals… https://t.co/9oKEmUTval 36 minutes ago

Oneindia

Oneindia News Focus on Rishabh Pant and Andre Russell in potential battle of sixes as Sharjah prepares to host Delhi Capitals vs… https://t.co/0WqZ2YCUrJ 57 minutes ago

ReadScoops

Read Scoops IPL 2020 Match 16 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders DC vs KOL fantasy preview: https://t.co/6V0S9PZZuE… https://t.co/xaIOUCuRPx 57 minutes ago