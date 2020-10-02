Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Land speed record bid: Maximuscle founder Zef Eisenberg killed

BBC News Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Zef Eisenberg died at the same airfield where ex-Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond crashed in 2006.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this