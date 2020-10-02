Global
Land speed record bid: Maximuscle founder Zef Eisenberg killed
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Land speed record bid: Maximuscle founder Zef Eisenberg killed
Friday, 2 October 2020 (
16 minutes ago
)
Zef Eisenberg died at the same airfield where ex-Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond crashed in 2006.
