Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 16th Match, IPL 2020 Sharjah Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

DNA Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
IPL 2020 Live Streaming - Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match: Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in the second double-header of IPL 2020 and the match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Here are the live streaming details of the match and where you can watch on TV...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan lauds Rahul Tripathi's performance

IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan lauds Rahul Tripathi's performance 01:36

 Kolkata Knight Riders lost match from Delhi Capitals by 18 runs in Sharjah. Batsman Eoin Morgan praised the Rahul Tripathi's performance by saying, "I think if he bats down the order and produce something like that, and it's almost more difficult situation to go in. It's a huge positive, I think any...

IPL 2020: Great to see the way Amit Mishra gets rid of Shubman Gill, says Mohammad Kaif [Video]

IPL 2020: Great to see the way Amit Mishra gets rid of Shubman Gill, says Mohammad Kaif

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif praised Amit Mishra's bowling by saying, "The way Mishra bowled to Shubman..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
IPL 2020: Got right intensity in power play from Shikhar and Shaw, says Mohammad Kaif [Video]

IPL 2020: Got right intensity in power play from Shikhar and Shaw, says Mohammad Kaif

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif praised Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan's performance. Kaif said that..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
IPL 2020, DC vs KKR: CM Deepak Predicts the outcome of the match | Oneindia Sports [Video]

IPL 2020, DC vs KKR: CM Deepak Predicts the outcome of the match | Oneindia Sports

Delhi Capitals suffered a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league match after winning their first two games in the Indian Premier League 2020. Now, they will head to Sharjah for their..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:40Published

IPL 2020 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable 11s, Sharjah weather and pitch report

 Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be involved in an intense, high-scoring encounter at Sharjah and a win for either team will help them be on top of...
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

IPL 2020 Match 16: Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer hit fifties as DC beat KKR by 18 runs

 Skipper Shreyas Iyer and opener Prithvi Shaw smashed a half-century each to help Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 18 runs in Match 16 of the...
Zee News Also reported by •MENAFN.com

Sndre Russell v Rishabh Pant could set up battle of sixes at Sharjah

 Andre Russell's brute power will meet its match in Rishabh Pant's fearless approach when Kolkata Knight Riders face Delhi Capitals with an aim to light up the...
Mid-Day


