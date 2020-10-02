Global  
 

Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, Taylor grand jury proceedings, Jobs report: 5 things to know Friday

USATODAY.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
After his COVID-19 diagnosis, Trump cancels most of his schedule, the September jobs report will come out and more news to start your Friday.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump's COVID diagnosis rattles global markets

Trump's COVID diagnosis rattles global markets 01:18

 Stocks fell after news that U.S. President Donald Trump has COVID-19, with money flowing into the Japanese yen and other perceived safe havens. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

US protesters react to Trump's COVID diagnosis [Video]

US protesters react to Trump's COVID diagnosis

Protesters, who were gathering in Portland, Oregon said they were elated that President Trump has tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:51Published
President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have both tested positive for Covid-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published

Coronavirus live updates: Donald Trump, Melania test positive for COVID-19; Amazon reveals nearly 20,000 workers had infections

 President Trump and First Lady Melania have tested positive for COVID-19. About 20K Amazon workers infected. Latest COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com

Hero Dad Who Shielded Kids in Shooting Fired from Jobs, Says Wife

 The hero father who took a bullet to protect his 3 kids during a frightening shooting at a car dealership is on the mend ... but he's now out of 2 jobs and his..
TMZ.com
Google launches Kormo app in India to help people find jobs [Video]

Google launches Kormo app in India to help people find jobs

Tech giant Google has expanded its employment application - Kormo Jobs - to India as it is looking forward for helping millions of Indians to land entry-level jobs. According to Tech Crunch, the company had launched the employment application in Bangladesh in 2018 and further expanded it to Indonesia. Google had also made Kormo Jobs available in India under the brand Jobs as a Spot on its payment application - Google Pay, reported Tech Crunch. The Jobs Spot is being rebranding as Kormo Jobs in India. The company further said that ever since it launched the application through Google Pay, many companies including Zomato and Dunzo have posted more than 2 million jobs. The application will help users to identify entry-level job opportunities and also to learn new skills and create CVs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Trump Makes Breonna Taylor Case About Himself [Video]

Trump Makes Breonna Taylor Case About Himself

“I've done more for the Black community than any other president.” President Donald Trump went on a rant of self-praise when asked about a grand jury’s decision not to charge the police officers..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:15Published
Latest U.S. Jobs Report Shows Fewer Unemployed, Though Upper Manhattan Food Pantry Says Demand At All-Time High [Video]

Latest U.S. Jobs Report Shows Fewer Unemployed, Though Upper Manhattan Food Pantry Says Demand At All-Time High

A new jobs report released Friday showed more Americans are finding work. However, volunteers at an Upper Manhattan food pantry said the lines there are as long as ever, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:30Published
Biden hits Trump on jobs, alleged 'losers' remark [Video]

Biden hits Trump on jobs, alleged 'losers' remark

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused U.S. President Donald Trump of failing to feel the economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic and said that if his alleged comments about..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:54Published

Canada spends on infrastructure to boost jobs, cut CO2 emissions

Canada spends on infrastructure to boost jobs, cut CO2 emissions Ottawa (AFP) Oct 1, 2020 Canada announced billions of dollars in spending on infrastructure projects Thursday that will support a transition to a low-carbon...
Energy Daily

More than 90,000 jobs at risk, events companies warn

 The events sector has warned the Government that 90,000 jobs will be lost in the coming weeks if it fails to provide further financial support.
Belfast Telegraph

