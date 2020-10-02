Global  
 

Fighting intensifies in Nagorno-Karabakh as Armenia and Azerbaijan ignore calls for ceasefire

Friday, 2 October 2020
Fighting intensifies in Nagorno-Karabakh as Armenia and Azerbaijan ignore calls for ceasefireArmenia and Azerbaijan rejected calls for a ceasefire and accused each other of targeting civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday, as Russia and France repeated calls for peace talks amid the worst fighting in the breakaway region since the 1990s. Azerbaijani and Armenian forces intensified their artillery firing on Thursday in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is controlled by ethnic Armenian separatists who declared independence from Azerbaijan in a war from 1991-94. That conflict, which killed 30,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands, has been largely frozen in recent...
 Azerbaijan and Armenia are accusing each other of firing deep into each other’s territory, as fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh continues for a fourth day.

