|
Fighting intensifies in Nagorno-Karabakh as Armenia and Azerbaijan ignore calls for ceasefire
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Armenia and Azerbaijan rejected calls for a ceasefire and accused each other of targeting civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday, as Russia and France repeated calls for peace talks amid the worst fighting in the breakaway region since the 1990s. Azerbaijani and Armenian forces intensified their artillery firing on Thursday in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is controlled by ethnic Armenian separatists who declared independence from Azerbaijan in a war from 1991-94. That conflict, which killed 30,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands, has been largely frozen in recent...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia 'ready' for ceasefire talksCasualties mount in the southern Caucasus as France, Russia and the US call for a halt to fighting.
BBC News
Avoiding war in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflictRos Atkins explains why despite calls for a ceasefire, fighting over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh continues to intensify.
BBC News
India calls for restraint over ongoing Armenia-Azerbaijan clashesClashes have broken out between Christian Majority Armenia and Muslim majority Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh which is internationally recognized as part of..
DNA
Macron, Putin and Trump call for immediate Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:43Published
Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus
Analysis: emboldened Azerbaijan takes fight to Armenia's capital
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 03:53Published
Alleged Armenian drone downed in Nagorno-Karabakh
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45Published
Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus
India concerned over disturbing reports of resumption of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan: MEA
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:02Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this