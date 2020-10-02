Boris Johnson intervention in Brexit talks spikes the pound

Global  
 

WorldNews Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Boris Johnson intervention in Brexit talks spikes the poundRead full article Oscar Williams-Grut·Senior City Correspondent, Yahoo Finance UK October 2, 2020, 8:58 AM·2 mins read British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street on 30 September, 2020 in London, England. Photo: WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images The pound jumped on Friday after Downing Street said UK prime minister Boris Johnson would step in to direct Brexit trade talks for the first time in months. A spokesman for the Prime...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: MPs back controversial Brexit legislation

MPs back controversial Brexit legislation 00:40

 Boris Johnson’s controversial Brexit legislation, enabling the UK to breakinternational law, has cleared the House of Commons.

PM sends best wishes to the Trumps after Covid result [Video]

PM sends best wishes to the Trumps after Covid result

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent his best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump after they have tested positive for Covid-19. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:13Published

Leaders Who Caught Virus: Boris Johnson, Jair Bolsonaro and Now Trump

 Mr. Johnson, Britain’s prime minister, was hospitalized. Mr. Bolsonaro, Brazil’s president, appeared to have a mild case. Other top officials worldwide have..
NYTimes.com

'Build back better'? Boris Johnson's plan must start with wrecked public services

 From councils to health and social care to housing, Covid-19 has laid bare the destruction wrought by a decade of austerity Boris Johnson has promised to..
WorldNews

Brexit: PM and EU president to 'take stock' of trade talks

 Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen will speak on Saturday as formal post-Brexit negotiations end.
BBC News

Brexit briefing: 90 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 90 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Telford: The town needing a Brexit deal more than most

 Telford exports the UK's highest proportion of goods to the EU, a study suggests.
BBC News
Starmer: Current state of Brexit is ‘absurd’ [Video]

Starmer: Current state of Brexit is ‘absurd’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said with only weeks to go until the Brexit deadline that "it's absurd" that the focus is on legal action, rather than negotiations Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:39Published

Boris Johnson hosts cabinet meeting [Video]

Boris Johnson hosts cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for a cabinet meeting ahead of PMQs later today Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:15Published
Downing Street hits 100th coronavirus press briefing [Video]

Downing Street hits 100th coronavirus press briefing

Boris Johnson will be joined by his medical and scientific advisers later fora coronavirus press conference – the 100th briefing since the pandemic hit theUK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:43Published
Sunak outlines help for workers and businesses at presser [Video]

Sunak outlines help for workers and businesses at presser

Rishi Sunak has outlined new financial support for workers and businesses at a Downing Street press conference. The chancellor also warned "for at least the next six months the virus and restrictions are going to be a fact of our lives". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published
Sunak: I can't promise that everyone can go back to the job that they used to have [Video]

Sunak: I can't promise that everyone can go back to the job that they used to have

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he could not promise that “everyone can go back tothe job that they used to have”. At a Downing Street press conference he said:“We obviously can’t sustain the same level of things that we were doing at thebeginning of this crisis, but nor would it be right to do so either, becausethe situation has evolved.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Covid-positive MP who made trip urged to resign

 Margaret Ferrier is being urged to resign after she travelled from London to Scotland after a positive test.
BBC News
Artist Ai Weiwei premieres new 30-part work on the Piccadilly Lights [Video]

Artist Ai Weiwei premieres new 30-part work on the Piccadilly Lights

‘New York Days' by the Chinese contemporary artist and activist Ai Weiwei ispremiered on the screens at Piccadilly Circus in London. It is the first in aseries of visual installations in a project called CIRCA. In a month-longresidency, every evening at 20:20, 2 minutes of the 30-part work will be shownon the Piccadilly Lights. Each month a different artist will take over theresidency on the Piccadilly Lights. The daily space on the screen has beendonated to CIRCA for the remainder of the year.The first episode New York Daysexplores Ai Weiwei’s formative experiences living in the great Americanmetropolis; his work, the civil rights movement, the Downtown scene and hisfriendship with cultural icons Andy Warhol and Alan Ginsberg.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Google to pay $1 billion over 3 years for news content

 LONDON (AP) � Google will pay publishers $1 billion over the next three years for their news content. The internet search giant said said Thursday that it has..
WorldNews
EU hits UK with legal action over Brexit [Video]

EU hits UK with legal action over Brexit

Britain and the European Union have agreed that they still disagree on key parts of trade agreement talks, but London will work hard to try to secure a deal. That comes after the European bloc launched a legal case against the UK. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published

EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill [Video]

EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill

If bill becomes law, UK has power to disregard part of withdrawal treaty dealing with Northern Ireland trade.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 08:55Published
Boris Johnson warns of further measures if coronavirus advice ignored [Video]

Boris Johnson warns of further measures if coronavirus advice ignored

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for “collective forbearance, common senseand willingness to make sacrifices” in the battle against coronavirus, warningthat tougher measures could be introduced..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson on Covid-19 rule confusion [Video]

Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson on Covid-19 rule confusion

Sir Keir Starmer asked how members of the public are supposed to understandthe rules when Boris Johnson does not understand them himself. Sir Keir toldthe Commons: “One of the major problems, as..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published

