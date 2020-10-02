Global  
 

Trump debate comment pushing Black Americans, others to vote

WorldNews Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Trump debate comment pushing Black Americans, others to voteDETROIT (AP) — When President Donald Trump refused to outright condemn white nationalists in this week's presidential debate and urged his supporters to monitor polling sites, Portia Roberson was reminded of earlier eras when Black Americans were intimidated at the polls to deter them from voting. Roberson, a 51-year-old Black woman who lives in Detroit, found the comments chilling — but also felt a renewed resolve to vote. For many Black Americans and other people of color, Trump's comments in his debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden were a harsh reminder that the nation has yet to fully grapple with systemic racism laid bare this year by protests against police killings of Black...
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Trump strategy data leak targets Joe Biden

Trump strategy data leak targets Joe Biden 03:24

 Last night Channel 4 News revealed Donald Trump's strategy to deter millions of Black Americans from voting for Hillary Clinton. Tonight, how white voters are being targeted to be terrified of Joe Biden. The airwaves and internet here are constantly running Trump campaign ads full of fear and...

The Trump-Biden Debate And Reassessing Why Clinton Lost In 2016

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Many observers dismissed the role of race in 2016 by arguing that President Barack Obama’s voters could not have..
WorldNews

Obama and the 2008 general election

 60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft followed the first African-American presidential nominee as he took on Senator John McCain
CBS News

Black voters 'frustrated' by Trump debate comments

 Some African American voters find it frustrating and exhausting that President Donald Trump did not condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence..
USATODAY.com

California to study and recommend reparations for Black Americans

 The reparations would not be limited to slavery, but the law requires the task force to give special consideration for Black people who are descendants of..
CBS News

Trump reports feeling better, but here's why the next few days are 'the real test' in his COVID-19 battle

 Several days after symptoms of COVID-19 appear, the body's immune system must make a critical switch to fight the virus with precision.
USATODAY.com

In Pictures: Trump supporters hold rallies for the president

 Supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Hospital and elsewhere on Saturday.
BBC News

What we know about Trump's treatment so far

 The president went from mild symptoms to hospitalization within 24 hours.
CBS News

For Trump, the Only Medical News Is Good Medical News

 Conflicting accounts of the president’s condition underline the fact that the public does not have a definitive answer about the president’s health.
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump: We're working hard to get me back to work [Video]

Donald Trump: We're working hard to get me back to work

US President Donald Trump said he is “starting to feel good” in a videomessage posted from hospital. In a message posted late on Saturday, he said:“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well, I feel much better now. “We are workinghard to get me all the way back, I have to be back because we still have tomake America great again “I’ll be back. I think I’ll be back soon and I lookforward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Study: COVID Infections May Now Be Less Severe [Video]

Study: COVID Infections May Now Be Less Severe

According to Business Insider, new research from Wayne State University in Detroit found that the average viral load among COVID patients declined from April to June. That finding also coincided with a trend of infections getting less severe over time. This may mean that taking precautions, like mask wearing and/or social distancing helps to decrease exposure to the virus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Democrats Mount an All-Out Effort to Get Detroit to Vote

 Urgently trying to avoid a repeat of 2016, when Donald Trump won Michigan by a razor-thin margin, Democrats have been focusing on driving up turnout in a city..
NYTimes.com

Conservative activist Jacob Wohl charged with running election robocall scheme

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Jacob Wohl, a conservative activist known for his largely bumbling attempts to stage political scandals, has..
The Verge

Detroit pastor wants Biden to reach out more to Black community

 Rev. Charles Williams of Detroit's King Solomon Baptist Church believes Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden needs to offer more outreach to the Black..
CBS News

Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis shakes up presidential race one month before Election Day

 While President Trump remains hospitalized due to his coronavirus infection, rival Joe Biden continued his presidential campaign by holding virtual meetings...
CBS News

Biden: Trump's diagnosis is "bracing reminder" to take the coronavirus seriously

 Joe Biden says President Trump's positive COVID-19 result is a "bracing reminder" to take the coronavirus seriously. CBS News campaign reporter Bo Erickson has..
CBS News

Biden leads Trump in Florida and Pennsylvania, two key battleground states, poll finds

 A plurality of voters in both said states thought Biden won Tuesday's debate and more than half disapproved of the president's behavior.
USATODAY.com
Possibly Exposed To COVID-19 Himself, Chris Wallace Fumes At Trump Family's Behavior [Video]

Possibly Exposed To COVID-19 Himself, Chris Wallace Fumes At Trump Family's Behavior

After the debacle known as the first debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, moderator Chris Wallace had some strong words for his own viewers. According to Business Insider, the 'Fox News Sunday' urged viewers on Friday to 'wear the damn mask' after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Business Insider reports Wallace said that at the debate, the first family took off their masks, going against the strict guidelines in place.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Biden sends prayers to Trump, knocks September jobs report

 Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden tested negative for the coronavirus after concerns over President Trump and the first lady's positive diagnoses. Speaking..
CBS News

Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham admits he sent sexual messages to woman who his not his wife

 Cunningham admitted to sending sexual text messages to a woman who is not his wife but said he will not drop out of the race against Sen. Thom Tillis.
USATODAY.com

N.C. Senate candidate admits sending sexually suggestive texts

 The Democratic challenger in North Carolina's Senate contest said he will not drop out of the race.
CBS News

Biden tests negative for COVID-19, continues on campaign trail

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden boarded a plane and flew to Michigan on Friday to speak with supporters, but only after two COVID-19 tests came back..
CBS News

Trump and Sen. Mike Lee's positive COVID-19 tests spark worries over Amy Coney Barrett confirmation, but GOP moving forward anyway

 Democrats say Supreme Court hearings are "premature" after GOP Sen. Mike Lee tested positive for COVID-19 following a meeting with Amy Coney Barrett.
USATODAY.com

Donny Come Lately: Trump Arrived Too Late To Be Tested Before Debate [Video]

Donny Come Lately: Trump Arrived Too Late To Be Tested Before Debate

Fox News anchor and moderator of Tuesday's presidential debate, Chris Wallace is blowing the whistle on President Donald Trump and the Trump family. Wallace said Trump and his family did not arrive in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19 [Video]

Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19

CNN reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The news comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
Case Western, Cleveland Clinic address concerns after president tests positive days after debate [Video]

Case Western, Cleveland Clinic address concerns after president tests positive days after debate

Because President Trump and Melania Trump’s tested positive COVID-19 after attending the presidential debate at CWRU and Cleveland Clinic’s Health Education Campus, both organizations have sent..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:06Published

Kanye West + Snoop Dogg Put Differences Aside To Pray For Donald + Melania Trump

Kanye West + Snoop Dogg Put Differences Aside To Pray For Donald + Melania Trump Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West and Snoop Dogg are pulling for a speedy recovery for the head of state and First Lady. The rap superstars went to their social...
SOHH

United States: Federal Judge Files Amended Order In Gomez v. Trump - Jackson Lewis P.C.

 On September 15, 2020, Judge Amit P. Mehta filed an amended order in Gomez v. Trump in response to the Department of State's (DOS)
Mondaq

Official sources offer contradictory accounts of Donald Trump's health

 Donald Trump's doctor offered a different account of the president's health to the White House chief-of-staff. The president has released a video saying he was...
Deutsche Welle


