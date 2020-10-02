Global  
 

Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio tells his team not to shake Jets' hands after game

USATODAY.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio told his team to not shake hands with the New York Jets after their 37-28 victory on Thursday.
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Broncos QB carousel keeps spinning as Rypien named starter

Broncos QB carousel keeps spinning as Rypien named starter 01:25

 Broncos coach Vic Fangio named Brett Rypien as the starter Thursday night against the New York Jets. Rypien represents the team's ninth starting quarterback since Peyton Manning retired in 2016, the most by any NFL during this stretch.

