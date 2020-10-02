|
Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio tells his team not to shake Jets' hands after game
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio told his team to not shake hands with the New York Jets after their 37-28 victory on Thursday.
