Trump Says He'll 'Begin Quarantine Process' After Aide Tests Positive For Coronavirus

WorldNews Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Trump Says He'll 'Begin Quarantine Process' After Aide Tests Positive For CoronavirusDonald Trump is to start quarantining after close aide Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus. The US president said he and first lady Melania Trump will begin the “quarantine process” as they await coronavirus test results. Trump tweeted: “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump in quarantine after aide tests positive to coronavirus

Donald Trump in quarantine after aide tests positive to coronavirus 01:06

 US President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump will “begin ourquarantine process” as they await test results after one of his closest aidestested positive to Covid-19. Mr Trump tweeted: “Hope Hicks, who has beenworking so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump tests positive for COVID-19 live updates: Pence tests negative, world leaders react, news will affect 2020 campaign - live updates

 President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 just days after a debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Vice President Mike Pence tested negative.
USATODAY.com

President Trump joins other world leaders who've tested positive for COVID-19 while in office

 U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ended up in the ICU with COVID-19 and has appeared physically weaker since being ill. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is..
CBS News

Trump coronavirus: Dow set to fall as president, first lady test positive for COVID-19

 U.S. stocks were poised to open sharply lower Friday after President Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and advisor Hope Hicks have all tested positive for COVID-19. It means others at the highest levels of government may have also been exposed, along with members of the public. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published

Hope Hicks Hope Hicks Counselor to the President Donald Trump

AP Top Stories October 2

 Here's the latest for Friday October 2nd: President Trump says he and Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus; White House advisor Hope Hicks also COVID-19..
USATODAY.com
Jenrick wishes Trump well with coronavirus recovery [Video]

Jenrick wishes Trump well with coronavirus recovery

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick sends his best wishes to US President DonaldTrump, who has tested positive for coronavirus. The news came after it wasannounced on Thursday that senior Trump aide Hope Hicks had tested positive.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:20Published

Trump says he and wife test positive for COVID-19

 US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet early on Friday. "We will begin our quarantine and..
WorldNews

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

President Trump and first lady Melania test positive for COVID-19

 President Trump made the announcement on Twitter and said he and the first lady would begin the quarantine process immediately.
CBS News

Eye Opener: Trump tests positive for COVID-19

 President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. Also, the House of Representatives passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus..
CBS News

President Trump and first lady test positive for the coronavirus [Video]

President Trump and first lady test positive for the coronavirus

President Donald Trump tweeted early Friday morning he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," Trump tweeted. "We..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:29Published
What does Trump's diagnosis mean for his campaign tops to Arizona [Video]

What does Trump's diagnosis mean for his campaign tops to Arizona

As of Friday morning President Trump's campaign scheduled is unclear after testing positive for COVID-19. He announced Thursday he would come to Arizona next week.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:16Published
President Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus: What Wall Street Needs to Know [Video]

President Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus: What Wall Street Needs to Know

President Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus. Here's what we know so far and how Wall Street and reacting.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:05Published

Trump tests positive for coronavirus: the timeline

 The president announced his positive test in a tweet and said that he and First Lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive for the disease, would quarantine...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •DelawareonlineBelfast TelegraphKhaleej TimesHaaretz

US President Donald Trump, wife Melania test COVID-19 positive

 Trump on Thursday had said that he and first lady Melania Trump have undergone COVID-19 tests after one of his senior advisers tested positive for the infection.
DNA Also reported by •Haaretz

