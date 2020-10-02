|
Trump Says He'll 'Begin Quarantine Process' After Aide Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump is to start quarantining after close aide Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus. The US president said he and first lady Melania Trump will begin the “quarantine process” as they await coronavirus test results. Trump tweeted: “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has...
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump tests positive for COVID-19 live updates: Pence tests negative, world leaders react, news will affect 2020 campaign - live updatesPresident Trump tested positive for COVID-19 just days after a debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Vice President Mike Pence tested negative.
USATODAY.com
President Trump joins other world leaders who've tested positive for COVID-19 while in officeU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ended up in the ICU with COVID-19 and has appeared physically weaker since being ill. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is..
CBS News
Trump coronavirus: Dow set to fall as president, first lady test positive for COVID-19U.S. stocks were poised to open sharply lower Friday after President Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:11Published
Hope Hicks Counselor to the President Donald Trump
AP Top Stories October 2Here's the latest for Friday October 2nd: President Trump says he and Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus; White House advisor Hope Hicks also COVID-19..
USATODAY.com
Jenrick wishes Trump well with coronavirus recovery
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:20Published
Trump says he and wife test positive for COVID-19US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet early on Friday. "We will begin our quarantine and..
WorldNews
Melania Trump First Lady of the United States
President Trump and first lady Melania test positive for COVID-19President Trump made the announcement on Twitter and said he and the first lady would begin the quarantine process immediately.
CBS News
Eye Opener: Trump tests positive for COVID-19President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. Also, the House of Representatives passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus..
CBS News
