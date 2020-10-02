Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump tests positive for COVID-19 live updates: Pence tests negative, world leaders react, news will affect 2020 campaign - live updates

USATODAY.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 just days after a debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Vice President Mike Pence tested negative.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Testing positive for Covid-19 undermines Trump's message on virus, says expert

Testing positive for Covid-19 undermines Trump's message on virus, says expert 01:20

 Julie Norman, lecturer at University College London's Centre on US Politicsreacts to the news that Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Vice President Mike Pence, wife, test negative for COVID-19 after president tests positive

 Vice President Mike Pence and his wife tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, his office announced hours after the president tested positive.
USATODAY.com

2024 primary is already in sight for Mike Pence

 The vice president made his fifth trip to Iowa on Thursday.
CBS News

What kind of vice president would Mike Pence be?

 Donald Trump highlights Mike Pence's "tremendous relationships" with members of Congress and the approval of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan
CBS News

Did Trump consider his daughter for vice president?

 Before selecting Mike Pence as a running mate, Donald Trump says he was told many times: "Why don't we run Ivanka as your vice president?"
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump joins other world leaders who've tested positive for COVID-19 while in office

 U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ended up in the ICU with COVID-19 and has appeared physically weaker since being ill. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is..
CBS News

Trump coronavirus: Dow set to fall as president, first lady test positive for COVID-19

 U.S. stocks were poised to open sharply lower Friday after President Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and advisor Hope Hicks have all tested positive for COVID-19. It means others at the highest levels of government may have also been exposed, along with members of the public. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

How will the Biden campaign respond to President Trump's positive COVID-19 test?

 Joe Biden's campaign has largely focused on responding to and slowing the spread of the coronavirus. He has yet to weigh in on President Trump's positive test..
CBS News

Trump, Biden appeal to Catholics at virtual charity dinner

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden appealed to the nation's Roman Catholic voters on Thursday during a charity dinner..
WorldNews

Beto O'Rourke says Texas is "Biden's to lose" in presidential race

 O'Rourke said he'd like to see the Biden campaign to make more appearances in the state.
CBS News
US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US intelligence agencies 'not ready' to compete with China on global stage: Adam Schiff

 Washington [US], October 2 (ANI): The United States' intelligence agencies are not ready to compete on the global stage for decades to come with China, which is..
WorldNews

Democrats Mount an All-Out Effort to Get Detroit to Vote

 Urgently trying to avoid a repeat of 2016, when Donald Trump won Michigan by a razor-thin margin, Democrats have been focusing on driving up turnout in a city..
NYTimes.com

Trump debate comment pushing Black Americans, others to vote

 DETROIT (AP) — When President Donald Trump refused to outright condemn white nationalists in this week's presidential debate and urged his supporters to..
WorldNews

Obama and the Democratic 2008 primaries

 60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft followed then-Senator Barack Obama from early debates through his improbable primary wins
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

What does Trump's diagnosis mean for his campaign tops to Arizona [Video]

What does Trump's diagnosis mean for his campaign tops to Arizona

As of Friday morning President Trump's campaign scheduled is unclear after testing positive for COVID-19. He announced Thursday he would come to Arizona next week.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:16Published
Did President Trump Know His Aide Was COVID Positive Before Attending a New Jersey Fundraiser? [Video]

Did President Trump Know His Aide Was COVID Positive Before Attending a New Jersey Fundraiser?

People are speculating that President Trump knew one of his top aides had Covid before he went to a New Jersey Fundraiser. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:20Published
PM sends best wishes to the Trumps after Covid result [Video]

PM sends best wishes to the Trumps after Covid result

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent his best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump after they have tested positive for Covid-19. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:13Published

Related news from verified sources

House Passes Dem COVID-19 Aid Plan After Bipartisan Deal Falls Through

 The House approved a $2.2 trillion Democratic plan Thursday to provide more economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic, as a bipartisan deal continued to...
Newsmax Also reported by •Indian Express

Ahead of US election, malicious email campaign mimics Democratic pitches for volunteers
Indian Express

This is what Joe Biden said when asked about Scottish independence

This is what Joe Biden said when asked about Scottish independence The Democratic candidate has ducked the issue of Scottish independence before - but he can expect to face more questions if he defeats Donald Trump in November's...
Daily Record Also reported by •Indian Express

Tweets about this

thenyic

New York Immigration Coalition With Bipartisan Deal Elusive, Democrats Push Through Their Own Stimulus Bill #stimulus #ImmigrantsAreEssential https://t.co/nmew357898 1 hour ago

USPolitiHUB

PolitiHUB With Bipartisan Deal Elusive, Democrats Push Through Their Own Stimulus Bill #democrat #politics #news #USPolitiHUB https://t.co/Ibal0gUBO9 3 hours ago

iYamWhutIAm

iYamWhutIAm With Bipartisan Deal Elusive, Democrats Push Through Their Own Stimulus Bill https://t.co/Plz3Usn9vW With these n… https://t.co/sFKHFifzx9 3 hours ago

DavidCable13

David Cable NYTimes: With Bipartisan Deal Elusive, Democrats Push Through Their Own Stimulus Bill With Bipartisan Deal Elusive,… https://t.co/xLJdk5zHlw 3 hours ago

SharkRadioNet

Shark Radio Network With Bipartisan Deal Elusive, Democrats Push Through Their Own Stimulus Bill – The New York Times #Malliard… https://t.co/BvN5TAhOwp 3 hours ago

normantobias

Norman Tobias With Bipartisan Deal Elusive, Democrats Push Through Their Own Stimulus Bill https://t.co/CgeE7b6gu2 4 hours ago

resist4nation

resist4nation RT @jilevin: With Bipartisan Deal Elusive, Democrats Push Through Their Own Stimulus Bill https://t.co/qa7OapZmmU 5 hours ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin With Bipartisan Deal Elusive, Democrats Push Through Their Own Stimulus Bill https://t.co/qa7OapZmmU 5 hours ago