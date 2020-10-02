|
Joe Biden Hopes for President Trump’s ‘Swift Recovery’ Following COVID Diagnosis
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Joe Biden wished President Donald Trump and Melania Trump a “swift recovery” following the news that the two had tested positive for COVID-19. “Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery,”...
