Joe Biden Hopes for President Trump’s ‘Swift Recovery’ Following COVID Diagnosis

WorldNews Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Joe Biden Hopes for President Trump’s ‘Swift Recovery’ Following COVID DiagnosisJoe Biden wished President Donald Trump and Melania Trump a “swift recovery” following the news that the two had tested positive for COVID-19. “Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery,”...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own

Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own 00:36

 CNN Business reports that in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump defended Hope Hicks after her COVID diagnosis. The interview came three hours before Trump and his wife, Melania tested positive for the disease. In a Fox News chat, Trump told Hannity that he and FLOTUS worked...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump tosses hats to crowd before COVID diagnosis [Video]

Trump tosses hats to crowd before COVID diagnosis

A day before announcing he had contracted COVID-19, U.S. President Donald Trump held two campaign baseball caps with his bare hands and tossed them into the crowd at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

President Trump Finally Condemns All White Supremacists

 President Trump is finally saying the words he failed to say at the first presidential debate -- "I condemn all white supremacists." Trump called in to his..
TMZ.com
Expert outlines procedure should Trump become incapacitated due to Covid-19 [Video]

Expert outlines procedure should Trump become incapacitated due to Covid-19

Dr Nigel Bowles, Senior Research Fellow at Corpus Christi College, explainswhat would happen if President Trump were to become incapacitated ahead of anelection, after it was announced that he had contracted coronavirus. The USconstitution’s 25th amendment spells out the procedures under which thepresident can declare himself “unable to discharge the powers and duties” ofoffice.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

'We continue to pray': Joe Biden offers thoughts, prayers to President Trump after coronavirus test

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden offered his thoughts and prayers Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

Trump tests positive for COVID-19 live updates: Pence tests negative, world leaders react, news will affect 2020 campaign - live updates

 President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 just days after a debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Vice President Mike Pence tested negative.
USATODAY.com

How will the Biden campaign respond to President Trump's positive COVID-19 test?

 Joe Biden's campaign has largely focused on responding to and slowing the spread of the coronavirus. He has yet to weigh in on President Trump's positive test..
CBS News

Trump, Biden appeal to Catholics at virtual charity dinner

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden appealed to the nation's Roman Catholic voters on Thursday during a charity dinner..
WorldNews

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Barron Trump tests negative for coronavirus as Trump, first lady Melania quarantine

 Barron Trump, the 14-year-old son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, has tested negative for coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
Boris Johnson sends best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump [Video]

Boris Johnson sends best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent his best wishes to Donald and MelaniaTrump after the US President announced their positive Covid-19 tests lastnight.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:27Published

President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19 after aide contracts virus

 President Trump and first lady Melania Trump said early Friday morning that they tested positive for the coronavirus and will quarantine immediately. The..
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Thailand hill tribes: COVID-19 hurting citizenship fight [Video]

Thailand hill tribes: COVID-19 hurting citizenship fight

Members of ethnic hill tribes are among the most marginalised people in Thailand.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:25Published
Study: COVID Infections May Now Be Less Severe [Video]

Study: COVID Infections May Now Be Less Severe

According to Business Insider, new research from Wayne State University in Detroit found that the average viral load among COVID patients declined from April to June. That finding also coincided with a trend of infections getting less severe over time. This may mean that taking precautions, like mask wearing and/or social distancing helps to decrease exposure to the virus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Biden reacts to Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis [Video]

Biden reacts to Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis

Biden reacts to Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis

Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate     Duration: 00:32Published
Burbank ER Doctor Discusses President Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]

Burbank ER Doctor Discusses President Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis

Dr. Angelique Campen, an ER doctor at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, discusses the president and first lady's positive diagnosis for coronavirus.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:52Published
Brigham And Women's Doctor Explains Risk Level After President Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Brigham And Women's Doctor Explains Risk Level After President Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Dr. Paul Sax says anyone who has been in the same room as the president for longer than 15 minutes without a mask should be tested.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:53Published

President Trump To Begin ‘Quarantine Process’ After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID

 President Trump's counselor and confidant Hope Hicks has tested positive for COVID-19, after two days of traveling with him to Ohio and Minnesota, multiple...
cbs4.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comBelfast TelegraphWorldNewsFOXNews.comDenver Post

Trump announced he has COVID-19, so of course, Twitter descended into chaos

 Whenever big news breaks, it tends to take over Twitter within minutes. Surprising nobody, the president of the United States announcing via tweet that he and...
Mashable Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

President Trump and First Lady both test "positive" for COVID-19... doesn't that mean Joe Biden and Chris Wallace are now infected, too?

 (Natural News) President Trump announced late last night that he and First Lady Melania Trump have both “tested positive” for covid-19. According to his...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •WorldNewsFOXNews.comUSATODAY.com

