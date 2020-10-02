Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Future of presidential debates unclear after Trump tests positive; Trump family largely ignored mask rules Tuesday

USATODAY.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's positive test for COVID-19 raised major uncertainty about whether the second presidential debate would move forward as planned.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: President Trump mocks Joe Biden for wearing masks all the time during debate

President Trump mocks Joe Biden for wearing masks all the time during debate 00:29

 President Trump chastised Joe Biden for regularly wearing a face mask during the first presidential debate.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Your questions about Trump and COVID-19, answered: When did he test positive? Does he have symptoms?

 Our readers from across the US are asking important questions about President Trump's positive COVID-19 test. We answer your questions.
USATODAY.com

Stocks retreat after Trump tests positive for coronavirus

 Wall Street lost ground on Friday amid uncertainty over stimulus negotiations and the presidential campaign.
CBS News

After Trump's COVID result, a running list of everyone being tested and their results

 Questions remain on who the president has been in contact with in the days prior to his  test and who have been infected with the virus.
USATODAY.com

President Trump, first lady test positive for coronavirus weeks before election

 President Trump is now quarantining after he tested positive for coronavirus late Thursday night. CBS News senior political analyst John Dickerson and chief..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Has COVID-19 [Video]

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Has COVID-19

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. Multiple news outlets reported the news Friday morning. McDaniel has mild..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published
Mid-Morning Headlines From October 2, 2020 [Video]

Mid-Morning Headlines From October 2, 2020

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump say they have tested positive for COVID-19 (4:26). WCCO Mid-Morning - October 2, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:26Published
Covid-19 survivor Alyssa Milano leads celebrity reactions to Donald Trump's diagnosis [Video]

Covid-19 survivor Alyssa Milano leads celebrity reactions to Donald Trump's diagnosis

Covid-19 survivor Alyssa Milano reacted to Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis on social media by insisting she wouldn't wish this virus on her worst enemy.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

How will the Biden campaign respond to President Trump's positive COVID-19 test?

 Joe Biden's campaign has largely focused on responding to and slowing the spread of the coronavirus. He has yet to weigh in on President Trump's positive test...
CBS News Also reported by •NPRNewsyFOXNews.comBusiness Insider

Joe Scarborough: Trump’s Positive Covid Test Delays Amy Coney Barrett Nomination Process ‘Two or Three Weeks’

 Joe Scarborough suggested that one of the many results of President Trump's positive Covid-19 test is that the nomination process of Amy Coney Barrett will be...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.comNYTimes.comNewsmax

Your questions about Trump and COVID-19, answered: When did he test positive? Does he have symptoms?

 Our readers from across the US are asking important questions about President Trump's positive COVID-19 test. We answer your questions.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SBSBusiness Insider

Tweets about this