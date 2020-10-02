Global  
 

Democrat Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus after President Trump reports positive test

USATODAY.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Democrat Joe Biden has tested negative for coronavirus, his doctor announced Friday, hours after President Donald Trump announced a positive test
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: President & First Lady Both Test Positive For The Coronavirus

World leaders wish Trumps well [Video]

World leaders wish Trumps well

[NFA] Domestic and world leaders, rivals and allies alike, have lined up to send their good wishes to Donald and Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19. Though some were a little less sympathetic. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published

President Trump mocks Joe Biden for wearing masks all the time during debate

 President Trump chastised Joe Biden for regularly wearing a face mask during the first presidential debate.
 
USATODAY.com

Bernie Sanders Resuming In-Person Campaigning to Back Biden

 WILMINGTON, Del. — Bernie Sanders is returning to in-person campaigning for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, heading to the..
WorldNews

Trump Infected: What Do We Know and Don’t We Know

 The president has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolated at the White House for the time being. Aides said he has “mild symptoms” but much..
NYTimes.com

Will President Trump Get Antibody Treatments for Covid-19?

 Regeneron and Eli Lilly wouldn’t say whether Mr. Trump would receive their experimental antibody drugs. Regeneron’s C.E.O. has known the president for years.
NYTimes.com
What has Donald Trump said about coronavirus? [Video]

What has Donald Trump said about coronavirus?

Questions have been raised over US President Donald Trump’s attitude towardsthe coronavirus pandemic after he tested positive for Covid-19. The PA newsagency looks at what Mr Trump has said about the virus and the pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic [Video]

U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic

The U.S. added 661,000 jobs in September, below economists estimates and less than half the number of jobs gained the month before. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published

'We continue to pray': Joe Biden offers thoughts, prayers to President Trump after coronavirus test

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden offered his thoughts and prayers Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

Nobody Could Have Predicted This [Video]

Nobody Could Have Predicted This

For months, President Donald Trump questioned the efficacy of masks and continued to hold crowded rallies. Now, he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:20Published
Keller @ Large: Will Voters Punish Trump For Deriding Coronavirus Precautions? [Video]

Keller @ Large: Will Voters Punish Trump For Deriding Coronavirus Precautions?

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben talks to political analyst Jon Keller about what's next for the president.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:49Published
Joe Biden scheduled for Michigan visit on Friday [Video]

Joe Biden scheduled for Michigan visit on Friday

Joe Biden is scheduled for a visit to Michigan on Friday but it's not clear if that will continue after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:21Published

Delawareonline Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comBusiness InsiderGothamistFOXNews.comNew Zealand Herald

Biden to Be Tested for COVID-19

 Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will get tested for the coronavirus following President Donald Trump's announcement that he and...
Newsmax Also reported by •NPRNewsyBusiness InsiderGothamistFOXNews.com

Trump kept busy schedule -- including debate with Biden -- before testing positive for coronavirus

 President Trump kept a busy schedule in the last week of September, crisscrossing the country for campaign rallies, facing off with Democratic nominee Joe Biden...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NPRBusiness InsiderNew Zealand Herald

