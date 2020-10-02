|
Democrat Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus after President Trump reports positive test
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Democrat Joe Biden has tested negative for coronavirus, his doctor announced Friday, hours after President Donald Trump announced a positive test
World leaders wish Trumps well
President Trump mocks Joe Biden for wearing masks all the time during debatePresident Trump chastised Joe Biden for regularly wearing a face mask during the first presidential debate.
Bernie Sanders Resuming In-Person Campaigning to Back BidenWILMINGTON, Del. — Bernie Sanders is returning to in-person campaigning for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, heading to the..
Trump Infected: What Do We Know and Don’t We KnowThe president has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolated at the White House for the time being. Aides said he has “mild symptoms” but much..
Will President Trump Get Antibody Treatments for Covid-19?Regeneron and Eli Lilly wouldn’t say whether Mr. Trump would receive their experimental antibody drugs. Regeneron’s C.E.O. has known the president for years.
What has Donald Trump said about coronavirus?
U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic
'We continue to pray': Joe Biden offers thoughts, prayers to President Trump after coronavirus testDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden offered his thoughts and prayers Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
