Rochester, New York, mayor indicted on 2 felony campaign finance charges

USATODAY.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
The Rochester mayor and her campaign aides are accused of illegally using a political action committee, or PAC, to bolster campaign finances.
New York (state) New York (state) State in the northeastern United States

Actor Rick Moranis punched while on walk in NYC

 Actor Rick Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant while walking Thursday on a sidewalk near New York's Central Park, a law enforcement official told..
USATODAY.com

NY diocese bankruptcy upsets alleged abuse victims

 New York's Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection because of financial pressure from lawsuits over past sexual..
USATODAY.com

FTC says debt firms stole $17M of fake debt from consumers

 NY Attorney General Letitia James says senior citizens have "earned the right to be rude" when corrupt debt collectors call.
CBS News

Limo operator, state regulators blamed for 2018 crash that killed 20

 The Schoharie, New York, crash was the deadliest transportation disaster in the United States in a decade.
CBS News

Rochester, New York Rochester, New York City in Western New York

Rochester mayor indicted in campaign finance probe

 The indictment puts more pressure on Warren, who was already facing calls to resign for the city's handling of the suffocation of Daniel Prude​.
CBS News

AP Top Stories Sept. 26 P

 Here are the top stories for Saturday, Sept. 26th: Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett for court; Dozens in body armor in Portland for right-wing rally; Woman to..
USATODAY.com
Rochester taps first female police chief after Prude death [Video]

Rochester taps first female police chief after Prude death

[NFA] GRAPHIC WARNING: The mayor of Rochester, New York named the city's first female police chief on Saturday, weeks after firing the previous chief amid protests over the death of a Black man in police custody. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:44Published

Rochester Mayor appoints new interim police chief

 Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren appointed a new interim police chief on Saturday. Cynthia Herriot-Sullivan will become the interim chief of the department on..
USATODAY.com

