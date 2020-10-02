Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senators ask Trump to end blanket closure of U.S.-Canada border

USATODAY.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Senators ask Trump to end blanket closure of U.S.-Canada border"We believe that border restrictions should reflect the actual, localized risk on both sides of the border," wrote Senators Susan Collins
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Speaker Pelosi 'at the table' for COVID talks

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she's "at the table" ready to negotiate a coronavirus aid package after President Donald Trump halted talks this week abruptly..
USATODAY.com

Doctor says Trump calling drug a "cure" for coronavirus is "irresponsible"

 President Trump is touting an experimental therapeutic drug he was given as a "cure" for coronavirus. Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University,..
CBS News

Fact check: Trump's antibody therapy not made from fetal stem cells but fetal-derived cells used during testing

 A post online falsely claims the antibody therapy received by President Donald Trump to treat COVID-19 is made from fetal stem cells.
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump pledges to provide treatment 'free to my favourite people in the world'

 President Donald Trump has declared he will provide an "incredible" drug treatment for Covid-19 to senior Americans without charge. Trump, 74, standing on the..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus remains central to battleground Pennsylvania House races

 Several House races to watch in Pennsylvania are taking place in areas that were pivotal to Trump's upset win in 2016. But in 2018, many of those districts were..
CBS News

Susan Collins Susan Collins United States Republican Senator from Maine

Republicans blast debate as 'a brawl', 'embarrassment' [Video]

Republicans blast debate as 'a brawl', 'embarrassment'

Republican U.S. Senators including Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, John Cornyn and Susan Collins on Wednesday blasted Tuesday night's presidential debate and denounced President Trump for not condemning white supremacy when he was asked to do so.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published
Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote [Video]

Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote

[NFA] Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine broke ranks with President Donald Trump on his plan to swiftly hold a Senate vote on a potential successor to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:28Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

easyjanjansen

@easyjanjansen RT @PhuketDailyNews: Sara Gideon Is Running Strong Against Susan Collins in Maine https://t.co/9LqwMb60WW 2 days ago

PhuketDailyNews

@PhuketDailyNews Sara Gideon Is Running Strong Against Susan Collins in Maine https://t.co/9LqwMb60WW 2 days ago

nised72

🦋🐾Denise🦋🐾 Sara Gideon Is Running Strong Against Susan Collins in Maine - The New York Times https://t.co/93tfSJvted 2 days ago

JacquiGautreaux

NOLA NastyWoman RT @ResisterChic: Sara Gideon Is Running Strong Against Susan Collins in Maine Her opponent, Sara Gideon, is running on her record in the… 4 days ago

ResisterChic

🦋Resister Chic Patti🌻29 Days Sara Gideon Is Running Strong Against Susan Collins in Maine Her opponent, Sara Gideon, is running on her record i… https://t.co/5HDKJkYu9H 4 days ago

ParoleeEight

EightTimeTwatterParolee @factsdontlie19 @SaraGideon ties between the allegedly non-partisan Maine Momentum and the Democratic campaign to u… https://t.co/SAMslO5OTD 6 days ago

politiceur

Politic'eur Sara Gideon Is Running Strong Against Susan Collins in Maine https://t.co/HBfH9cANsI #politiceur 1 week ago

SCOTTYSIMM

SCOTTY SIMMONS RT @Dangchick1: Sarah Gideon is running strong against Susan Collins in Maine. https://t.co/08Kc4TePY5 1 week ago