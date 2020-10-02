President Trump heads to Walter Reed hospital hours after COVID-19 diagnosis

Donald Trump: We're working hard to get me back to work



US President Donald Trump said he is “starting to feel good” in a videomessage posted from hospital. In a message posted late on Saturday, he said:“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well, I feel much better now. “We are workinghard to get me all the way back, I have to be back because we still have tomake America great again “I’ll be back. I think I’ll be back soon and I lookforward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published on January 1, 1970