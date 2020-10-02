|
President Trump heads to Walter Reed hospital hours after COVID-19 diagnosis
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Trump is "fatigued" but in "good spirits."
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
What we know about Trump's treatment so farThe president went from mild symptoms to hospitalization within 24 hours.
CBS News
For Trump, the Only Medical News Is Good Medical NewsConflicting accounts of the president’s condition underline the fact that the public does not have a definitive answer about the president’s health.
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump: We're working hard to get me back to work
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
Three GOP senators test positive for coronavirusThree Republican senators have tested positive for the coronavirus following President Trump’s positive test and hospitalization. The full Senate will not meet..
CBS News
Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis shakes up presidential race one month before Election DayWhile President Trump remains hospitalized due to his coronavirus infection, rival Joe Biden continued his presidential campaign by holding virtual meetings...
CBS News
Sean Conley American physician and Physician to the President
What to Know About Sean Conley, the White House PhysicianDr. Conley, who was appointed as President Trump’s physician in 2018, specializes in osteopathic medicine.
NYTimes.com
Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:36Published
Was Trump ever on oxygen? Health, security experts say America needs 'total honesty' on president's conditionDr. Sean Conley created confusion about President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, which national security and health experts say is unnecessary.
USATODAY.com
On President Donald Trump and COVID-19, just tell the truth to the American peopleOur View: Dr. Sean Conley says he'd 'rather not' disclose specifics on Donald Trump. Dr. Conley, the American people would rather know more than less.
USATODAY.com
