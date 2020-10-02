Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump heads to Walter Reed hospital hours after COVID-19 diagnosis

USATODAY.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Trump is "fatigued" but in "good spirits."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Trump seeking treatment at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Trump seeking treatment at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis 03:01

 President Donald Trump was hospitalized Friday evening, nearly 18 after announcing on Twitter that he and wife Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

What we know about Trump's treatment so far

 The president went from mild symptoms to hospitalization within 24 hours.
CBS News

For Trump, the Only Medical News Is Good Medical News

 Conflicting accounts of the president’s condition underline the fact that the public does not have a definitive answer about the president’s health.
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump: We're working hard to get me back to work [Video]

Donald Trump: We're working hard to get me back to work

US President Donald Trump said he is “starting to feel good” in a videomessage posted from hospital. In a message posted late on Saturday, he said:“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well, I feel much better now. “We are workinghard to get me all the way back, I have to be back because we still have tomake America great again “I’ll be back. I think I’ll be back soon and I lookforward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Three GOP senators test positive for coronavirus

 Three Republican senators have tested positive for the coronavirus following President Trump’s positive test and hospitalization. The full Senate will not meet..
CBS News

Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis shakes up presidential race one month before Election Day

 While President Trump remains hospitalized due to his coronavirus infection, rival Joe Biden continued his presidential campaign by holding virtual meetings...
CBS News

Sean Conley Sean Conley American physician and Physician to the President

What to Know About Sean Conley, the White House Physician

 Dr. Conley, who was appointed as President Trump’s physician in 2018, specializes in osteopathic medicine.
NYTimes.com
Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed [Video]

Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed

[NFA] White House doctor Sean Conley said Saturday President Trump 'is doing very well' but a source reveals the president's health remains in jeopardy a day after being hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:36Published

Was Trump ever on oxygen? Health, security experts say America needs 'total honesty' on president's condition

 Dr. Sean Conley created confusion about President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, which national security and health experts say is unnecessary.
USATODAY.com

On President Donald Trump and COVID-19, just tell the truth to the American people

 Our View: Dr. Sean Conley says he'd 'rather not' disclose specifics on Donald Trump. Dr. Conley, the American people would rather know more than less.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Says He's Feeling Better; Chief of Staff Says Next 48 Hours Critical [Video]

Trump Says He's Feeling Better; Chief of Staff Says Next 48 Hours Critical

President Trump said in aTwitter video on Saturday evening that he is feeling "much better" but a source familiar with his health said Saturday that his vitals over the past 24 hours were "very..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 06:48Published
Next 48 Hours Critical For President Trump's Care At Hospital, Source Says [Video]

Next 48 Hours Critical For President Trump's Care At Hospital, Source Says

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he is feeling well as he undergoes treatment, but there are conflicting reports about the president's condition and new questions about the timeline of his..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:00Published
President Trump speaks for the first time from the hospital [Video]

President Trump speaks for the first time from the hospital

President Trump addresses the public for the first time since being taken to Walter Reed Medical Center as a precaution for his positive coronavirus test.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Is President Trump Victim Of Motivated Hate Campaign? – OpEd

Is President Trump Victim Of Motivated Hate Campaign? – OpEd Normally, when a person finds himself to be COVID positive, every one around would sympathize with him, wish him well and pray for his speedy recovery. However,...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Newsy

Trump Says ‘I Think I’m Doing Very Well’ Before Leaving for Walter Reed Hospital (Video)

Trump Says ‘I Think I’m Doing Very Well’ Before Leaving for Walter Reed Hospital (Video) President Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution,” the White House said on Friday after Trump...
The Wrap

CNN’s Poppy Harlow Shuts Down Trump Spokesperson Who Tries to Deflect Tax Inquiry: ‘I Ask the Questions’ (Video)

CNN’s Poppy Harlow Shuts Down Trump Spokesperson Who Tries to Deflect Tax Inquiry: ‘I Ask the Questions’ (Video) CNN anchor Poppy Harlow shut down White House deputy press secretary Brian Morgenstern on Monday after he repeatedly deflected her inquiries into President...
The Wrap Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this