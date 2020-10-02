Global  
 

Donald Trump hospitalized after COVID-19 infection — live updates

Deutsche Welle Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
The US President Donald Trump has been taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after contracting COVID-19. He has postponed campaign events ahead of the election. Follow DW for the latest.
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19 00:35

 A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Business Insider reports the White House said Friday...

