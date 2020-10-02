Global  
 

Trump and Sen. Mike Lee's positive COVID-19 tests spark worries over Amy Coney Barrett confirmation, but GOP moving forward anyway

Friday, 2 October 2020
Democrats say Supreme Court hearings are "premature" after GOP Sen. Mike Lee tested positive for COVID-19 following a meeting with Amy Coney Barrett.
Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4
News video: How Trump's positive coronavirus test may sway voters and impact the campaign

How Trump's positive coronavirus test may sway voters and impact the campaign 02:22

 TMJ4's Charles Benson gives insight on how the news of President Trump's positive coronavirus could impact his campaign moving forward as well as the possibility of swaying voters.

GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test [Video]

GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test

Republicans Friday said they would push forward with Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump's Supreme Court replacement, even after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation. Gavino Garay has more.

Democrats say it's 'premature' to move forward with Barrett confirmation hearings after Trump, GOP senator test positive for COVID-19

 Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced in a statement Friday he received a positive COVID-19 test.
Twitter warns it will suspend users who publicly hope for Trump’s death

President Trump reportedly has COVID-19, and while some are wishing for his speedy recovery, others have..
Trump gets experimental drug cocktail for COVID-19

 The White House announced Mr. Trump received a dose of Regeneron's antibody cocktail before he was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center.
'Falling off the cliff': Experts say Trump's quick move to hospital could be sign of serious COVID illness

 Trump was hospitalized for COVID-19 Friday. For many patients that indicates they are on the edge of falling seriously ill, doctors say.
Trump to be transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment

 President Trump will be transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center for a "few days," "out of an abundance of caution" and at the advice of his physician and..
How the White House is handling Trump's coronavirus diagnosis

 As President Trump heads to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, the nation is seeking crucial information..
Trump appears in video, thanks well-wishers [Video]

Trump appears in video, thanks well-wishers

U.S. President Donald Trump reappeared after a brief but rare social media blackout, thanking supporters for their well-wishes, just before departing for Walter Reed Medical Center for observation Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Rapid COVID-19 tests becoming popular, but are they as accurate? [Video]

Rapid COVID-19 tests becoming popular, but are they as accurate?

Tampa Bay doctors say when it comes to testing for the coronavirus, some tests are more accurate than others.

Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s Supreme Court Pick, Signed Anti-Abortion Ad

 Her statement appears to be the most direct evidence of her personal views, ones she has vowed to set aside on the bench.
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett discusses abortion, Roe v. Wade

 Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett discussed Roe v. Wade at Jacksonville University's Public Policy Institute in 2016.
 
Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19

A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Business Insider reports the White House said Friday afternoon that Trump is expected to remain at the military hospital in Bethesda for a 'few days.' Democratic opponent Joe Biden and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Biden praying for Trump's 'full recovery' [Video]

Biden praying for Trump's 'full recovery'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday said he is praying for a "quick and full recovery" for President Trump and the first lady Melania Trump who both tested positive for COVID-19.

'Super spreader events'? Trump and Hicks may have exposed dozens of others to COVID-19 in recent days

 Trump and Hicks may have exposed scores of other people to COVID-19, including his top advisers, his campaign donors and his Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Harris on Trump SCOTUS pick: 'It's called raw power' [Video]

Harris on Trump SCOTUS pick: 'It's called raw power'

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Monday said the speed with which President Donald Trump is moving forward with his Supreme Court nominee is an example of "raw power."

Ohio moving forward to expand antigen testing despite DeWine's conflicting test results [Video]

Ohio moving forward to expand antigen testing despite DeWine's conflicting test results

The controversy surrounding COVID-19 testing continues as some question the reliability of rapid or antigen tests after Gov. Mike DeWine’s conflicting test results, but it’s not stopping the state..

Wait, what happened with Gov. DeWine's test results? [Video]

Wait, what happened with Gov. DeWine's test results?

“Yesterday was kind of a crazy day,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday, holding up a day-old Columbus Dispatch topped with the front-page news of his own COVID-19 diagnosis. Much of DeWine’s..

