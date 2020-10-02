|
Trump and Sen. Mike Lee's positive COVID-19 tests spark worries over Amy Coney Barrett confirmation, but GOP moving forward anyway
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Democrats say Supreme Court hearings are "premature" after GOP Sen. Mike Lee tested positive for COVID-19 following a meeting with Amy Coney Barrett.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Lee (American politician) United States Senator from Utah
GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:31Published
Democrats say it's 'premature' to move forward with Barrett confirmation hearings after Trump, GOP senator test positive for COVID-19Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced in a statement Friday he received a positive COVID-19 test.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Twitter warns it will suspend users who publicly hope for Trump’s deathIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
President Trump reportedly has COVID-19, and while some are wishing for his speedy recovery, others have..
The Verge
Trump gets experimental drug cocktail for COVID-19The White House announced Mr. Trump received a dose of Regeneron's antibody cocktail before he was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center.
CBS News
'Falling off the cliff': Experts say Trump's quick move to hospital could be sign of serious COVID illnessTrump was hospitalized for COVID-19 Friday. For many patients that indicates they are on the edge of falling seriously ill, doctors say.
USATODAY.com
Trump to be transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatmentPresident Trump will be transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center for a "few days," "out of an abundance of caution" and at the advice of his physician and..
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
How the White House is handling Trump's coronavirus diagnosisAs President Trump heads to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, the nation is seeking crucial information..
CBS News
Trump appears in video, thanks well-wishers
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:18Published
Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge
Rapid COVID-19 tests becoming popular, but are they as accurate?
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:47Published
Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s Supreme Court Pick, Signed Anti-Abortion AdHer statement appears to be the most direct evidence of her personal views, ones she has vowed to set aside on the bench.
NYTimes.com
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett discusses abortion, Roe v. WadeSupreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett discussed Roe v. Wade at Jacksonville University's Public Policy Institute in 2016.
USATODAY.com
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
17 Republicans decline to condemn QAnon as the House votes to reject its conspiracy theories.
NYTimes.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
Biden praying for Trump's 'full recovery'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:54Published
'Super spreader events'? Trump and Hicks may have exposed dozens of others to COVID-19 in recent daysTrump and Hicks may have exposed scores of other people to COVID-19, including his top advisers, his campaign donors and his Democratic rival Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this