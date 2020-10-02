|
Heat's Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic out for Game 2 of NBA Finals with injuries
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Bam Adebayo (neck) and Goran Dragic (foot) will miss Game 2, leaving the Heat down two starters as they try to even the NBA Finals against the Lakers.
