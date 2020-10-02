Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Heat's Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic out for Game 2 of NBA Finals with injuries

USATODAY.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Bam Adebayo (neck) and Goran Dragic (foot) will miss Game 2, leaving the Heat down two starters as they try to even the NBA Finals against the Lakers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: How Heat overcame 100 to 1 odds to meet Lakers in Finals

How Heat overcame 100 to 1 odds to meet Lakers in Finals 01:27

 SportsPulse: At the beggining of the season, not many experts predicted the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers to meet in the NBA Finals, but here we are and Jeff Zillgitt tells us why.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Miami Heat Miami Heat American professional basketball team

Heat hit with multiple injuries to starters in loss to Lakers in Game 1 of NBA Finals

 Heat starters Goran Dragic, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler all suffered varying injuries in Game 1, but Dragic's could keep him out of the next game.
USATODAY.com

NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers beat Miami Heat 116-98 in game one

 LeBron James says the Los Angeles Lakers still have "a lot more work to do" despite a 116-98 win over the Miami Heat in game one of the NBA finals.
BBC News

Los Angeles Lakers run away from banged-up Miami Heat in Game 1 of NBA Finals

 The Lakers cruised past the Heat, which saw starters Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic exit early with injuries, in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
USATODAY.com

NBA Finals: Can the Miami Heat stop LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers?

 As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to meet the Miami Heat, BBC Sport takes a look at the storylines behind the Finals and speaks to those inside the NBA bubble at..
BBC News

Bam Adebayo Bam Adebayo American basketball player

'This one was for her': Heat star Bam Adebayo and others channel anger to the court for Game 4

 NBA players on the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat had to 'transfer our anger' to the court after Breonna Taylor ruling in Louisville.
USATODAY.com

Goran Dragić Goran Dragić Slovenian basketball player


NBA Finals NBA Finals Championship series of the National Basketball Association (NBA)

Former President Barack Obama a virtual fan for Game 1 of NBA Finals between Lakers and Heat

 Former President Barack Obama and a number of NBA legends were "virtual fans" for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Lakers and Heat.
USATODAY.com

Trump-Biden debate, Breonna Taylor grand jury record, NBA Finals: 5 things to know Wednesday

 The grand jury record in the Breonna Taylor case will be released, the Heat and Lakers battle in the NBA Finals and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd reacts to Lakers taking Game 1 over Heat: 'This is a matchup problem' [Video]

Colin Cowherd reacts to Lakers taking Game 1 over Heat: 'This is a matchup problem'

Game 1 of the NBA Finals ended in a blowout win by LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers over Miami Heat. Colin Cowherd reacts to the game, and predicts whether the rest of the Finals will be much of a..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:48Published
Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Lakers dominant Game 1 win over Heat in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Lakers dominant Game 1 win over Heat in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

Despite a slow start, the Los Angeles Lakers had no issues dismissing the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals last night. LA was down 13 early in the first then turned on the jets and would end up..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:29Published
What Heat need to do to rebound from Game 1 rout [Video]

What Heat need to do to rebound from Game 1 rout

What I’m Hearing: Jeff Zillgitt on what Heat coach and players have to say about Game 1 loss

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

How to watch the 2020 NBA Finals without a cable subscription

 NBA teams have quarantined themselves at the ESPN Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, for a chance to complete the 2020 season and win the NBA Finals.
Business Insider Also reported by •Christian PostUSATODAY.comDaily Caller

‘I Beg To Differ’, Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Says NBA Finals Against Lakers Aren’t Over

 With two of the Miami Heat's top players doubtful to play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals and a third who intends to play with a sore ankle, some are saying its...
cbs4.com Also reported by •CBS SportsFOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe gives his prediction for Game 2 of Lakers vs. Heat in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe gives his prediction for Game 2 of Lakers vs. Heat in NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED Despite the Los Angeles Lakers having their way with the Miami Heat in Game 1, Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler felt confident that Miami can still compete in...
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBS SportsSOHH

Tweets about this