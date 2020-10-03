Global  
 

President Trump has COVID-19: A timeline of his travels leading up to a positive coronavirus test

USATODAY.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
In the past week, Trump campaigned across several states, attending events with thousands of people present.
News video: How Trump's positive coronavirus test may sway voters and impact the campaign

 TMJ4's Charles Benson gives insight on how the news of President Trump's positive coronavirus could impact his campaign moving forward as well as the possibility of swaying voters.

Donald Trump

President Trump taken to Walter Reed medical center after COVID-19 diagnosis

 The White House doctor said President Trump is tired but in good spirits, and that he has been given an experimental antibody treatment. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News

Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosis

 President Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where Mr. Trump..
CBS News

Trump releases video, says he's doing 'very well'

 Speaking for the first time since his COVID diagnosis, President Donald Trump released a short video Friday evening saying that he thinks he's "doing very well."..
USATODAY.com

Trump's coronavirus diagnosis leaves some lawmakers exposed

 The president’s positive coronavirus test has prompted a wave of worry on Capitol Hill and led at least 15 lawmakers to get tested themselves. Nancy Cordes has..
CBS News

Case Western, Cleveland Clinic address concerns after president tests positive days after debate [Video]

Because President Trump and Melania Trump’s tested positive COVID-19 after attending the presidential debate at CWRU and Cleveland Clinic’s Health Education Campus, both organizations have sent..

Nothing To See Here: Trump's Case Of COVID-19 Sends Campaign Into A Fever [Video]

For President Donald Trump, a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 couldn't have come at a worse time. Aside from the very serious risk to his health, focusing the nation's attention on the pandemic is the..

Mississippi leader react after president tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

The governor attended a coronavirus-related briefing at the White House this week, days before the president and first lady tested positive for COVID-19.

Schumer says Trump coronavirus diagnosis shows what happens 'when you ignore science'

 Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday said that President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis shows what happens "when you ignore science," in a Friday...
Trump coronavirus: Dow set to fall as president, first lady test positive for COVID-19

 U.S. stocks were poised to open sharply lower Friday after President Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
What has Donald Trump said about coronavirus?

 Questions have been raised over US President Donald Trump’s attitude towards the coronavirus pandemic after he tested positive for Covid-19.
