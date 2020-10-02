Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump administration to renew coronavirus emergency declaration

WorldNews Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Trump administration to renew coronavirus emergency declarationCoronavirus Trump administration to renew coronavirus emergency declaration The news, which HHS Secretary Alex Azar announced in a Friday afternoon tweet, comes just hours after President Donald Trump announced he tested positive for the coronavirus. The White House is seen. | Alex Brandon/AP photo By RACHEL ROUBEIN 10/02/2020 04:31 PM EDT Facebook Twitter Link Link Copied More Mail Reddit WhatsApp The Trump administration is renewing the public health emergency declaration for the coronavirus, ensuring key resources for fighting the pathogen will be in place well past Election Day. The news,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Trump says he and first lady tested positive for coronavirus

Trump says he and first lady tested positive for coronavirus 01:58

 Trump says he and first lady tested positive for coronavirus.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump taken to Walter Reed medical center after COVID-19 diagnosis

 The White House doctor said President Trump is tired but in good spirits, and that he has been given an experimental antibody treatment. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News

President Trump has COVID-19: A timeline of his travels leading up to a positive coronavirus test

 In the past week, Trump campaigned across several states, attending events with thousands of people present.
USATODAY.com

Twitter warns it will suspend users who publicly hope for Trump’s death

 President Trump reportedly has COVID-19 , and while some are wishing for his speedy recovery, others have publicly...
WorldNews

Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosis

 President Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where Mr. Trump..
CBS News

Trump releases video, says he's doing 'very well'

 Speaking for the first time since his COVID diagnosis, President Donald Trump released a short video Friday evening saying that he thinks he's "doing very well."..
USATODAY.com

Alex Azar Alex Azar American politician

House Committee, Azar wish Trump speedy recovery

 House Committee leaders and the Secretary of Health and Human Service Alex Azar pause during a hearing Friday to acknowledge President Donald Trump and his wife..
USATODAY.com
In Taiwan, U.S. health chief attacks China's pandemic response [Video]

In Taiwan, U.S. health chief attacks China's pandemic response

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar attacked China's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday (August 11) and said that if such an outbreak had emerged in Taiwan or the United States it could have been "snuffed out easily."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published
U.S. health chief offers Taiwan 'strong' support [Video]

U.S. health chief offers Taiwan 'strong' support

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar offered President Donald Trump's strong support for democratic Taiwan on Monday, telling President Tsai Ing-wen that her government's response to the coronavirus pandemic had been among the world's best. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published
U.S. health chief visits Taiwan, defying China [Video]

U.S. health chief visits Taiwan, defying China

The visit marks the highest-level U.S. government outreach to the territory claimed by China since 1979. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:26Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

2020 is giving us another chance to watch Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai get grilled by Congress

 Photo by MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have agreed to..
The Verge

Apple’s credit card won’t make you question the existence of a 10-person Texas tax firm anymore

 Some Apple Card users have reported seeing mysterious charges on their credit card statements from “Waters Hardy & Co.,” a 10-person Dallas-based tax..
The Verge

Trump and COVID-19: Facebook, Twitter and YouTube race to contain disinformation about president's diagnosis

 Within minutes of Trump's announcement he tested positive for COVID-19, social media platforms jumped into action to extinguish falsehoods and hoaxes.
USATODAY.com

Amazon is trying to crack down on fraudulent reviews. They’re thriving in Facebook groups.

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The halloween cat collar (three pack, adjustable strap, ghost pendant and bell) has conspicuously rave reviews..
The Verge

Alexander Brandon Alexander Brandon American musician

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nothing To See Here: Trump's Case Of COVID-19 Sends Campaign Into A Fever [Video]

Nothing To See Here: Trump's Case Of COVID-19 Sends Campaign Into A Fever

For President Donald Trump, a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 couldn't have come at a worse time. Aside from the very serious risk to his health, focusing the nation's attention on the pandemic is the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:40Published
Trump has mild COVID-19 symptoms - chief of staff [Video]

Trump has mild COVID-19 symptoms - chief of staff

President Donald Trump has mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 but he was expected to remain on the job, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Friday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
Local Leaders React To President Trump's Positive Coronavirus Test [Video]

Local Leaders React To President Trump's Positive Coronavirus Test

Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey were among those to offer their best wishes to President Trump.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this