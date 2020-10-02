Global  
 

Sanders to hold 'socially distanced rally' for Biden in New Hampshire

Friday, 2 October 2020
Sanders to hold 'socially distanced rally' for Biden in New HampshireSen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will hold a socially distanced rally for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday, according to an announcement from the Biden campaign on Friday. The former Democratic presidential nominee is set to travel to Lebanon, N.H., where he will hold a Vote Now rally on...
