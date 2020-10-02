|
Sanders to hold 'socially distanced rally' for Biden in New Hampshire
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will hold a socially distanced rally for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday, according to an announcement from the Biden campaign on Friday. The former Democratic presidential nominee is set to travel to Lebanon, N.H., where he will hold a Vote Now rally on...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden tests negative for COVID-19, continues on campaign trailDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden boarded a plane and flew to Michigan on Friday to speak with supporters, but only after two COVID-19 tests came back..
CBS News
AP Top Stories Oct. 2 PHere are the top stories for Friday, Oct. 2nd: President Trump moved to Walter Reed for coronavirus treatment; Joe Biden wishes president and first lady well;..
USATODAY.com
Biden urges Americans: 'Be patriotic,' wear masksJoe Biden says President Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus is a "bracing reminder" of the seriousness of the virus. "This cannot be a partisan..
USATODAY.com
Trump's COVID 'October surprise' might make him a better candidate — and personWell, a lot of us were wondering if we’d see an “October Surprise” from either the Trump or Biden camps. Having the president and first lady test positive..
WorldNews
Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
Bernie Sanders U.S. Senator from Vermont and former presidential candidate
Bernie Sanders Resuming In-Person Campaigning to Back BidenWILMINGTON, Del. — Bernie Sanders is returning to in-person campaigning for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, heading to the..
WorldNews
Did the DNC undermine Bernie Sanders' candidacy?In an interview with 60 Minutes, Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine discuss the DNC email leak that forced the committee's chair to resign
CBS News
Write-In Bernie Sanders for U.S. PresidentAfter the first U.S. Presidential nominees’ debate, which occurred on September 29th, it is clear that America’s two mainstream political Parties failed..
WorldNews
Bernie Sanders rips Trump over comments about election integrity2020 Elections Bernie Sanders rips Trump over comments about election integrity “Trump’s strategy to delegitimize this election and to stay in office if he..
WorldNews
Lebanon, New Hampshire City in New Hampshire, United States
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump and Sen. Mike Lee's positive COVID-19 tests spark worries over Amy Coney Barrett confirmation, but GOP moving forward anywayDemocrats say Supreme Court hearings are "premature" after GOP Sen. Mike Lee tested positive for COVID-19 following a meeting with Amy Coney Barrett.
USATODAY.com
Biden praying for Trump's 'full recovery'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:54Published
GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:31Published
New Hampshire State in the northeastern United States
Air Force Two with Mike Pence on Board Forced to Land Minutes After Take Off After Possible Bird StrikeMike Pence and Air Force Two Air Force Two was forced to land after taking off Tuesday evening after the aircraft hit what is believed to be a bird. As Air Force..
WorldNews
Pence plane hits bird, returns to New Hampshire airportHe was at start of flight home from campaign event. Plane returned to airport and he flew home on cargo aircraft Secret Service uses.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this