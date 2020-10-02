Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lincoln Project: Trump coronavirus diagnosis should send 'a signal' to supporters

WorldNews Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Lincoln Project: Trump coronavirus diagnosis should send 'a signal' to supportersThe Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group of former and current Republicans, on Friday called for anyone who has recently come into contact with President TrumpDonald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE to get tested for COVID-19, adding that the group hopes the president’s diagnosis “sends a signal” to his supporters. “The Lincoln Project wishes the President, First Lady, and the many White House,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: What does Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis mean for his campaign?

What does Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis mean for his campaign? 01:09

 What's next for President Trump's campaign after he tested positive for COVID-19.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump taken to Walter Reed medical center after COVID-19 diagnosis

 The White House doctor said President Trump is tired but in good spirits, and that he has been given an experimental antibody treatment. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News

President Trump has COVID-19: A timeline of his travels leading up to a positive coronavirus test

 In the past week, Trump campaigned across several states, attending events with thousands of people present.
USATODAY.com

Twitter warns it will suspend users who publicly hope for Trump’s death

 President Trump reportedly has COVID-19 , and while some are wishing for his speedy recovery, others have publicly...
WorldNews

Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosis

 President Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where Mr. Trump..
CBS News

Trump releases video, says he's doing 'very well'

 Speaking for the first time since his COVID diagnosis, President Donald Trump released a short video Friday evening saying that he thinks he's "doing very well."..
USATODAY.com

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Covid 19 coronavirus: Obamas wish the Trumps a 'speedy recovery' after virus diagnosis

 Former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have extended their best wishes to US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump,..
New Zealand Herald

Trump's COVID 'October surprise' might make him a better candidate — and person

 Well, a lot of us were wondering if we’d see an “October Surprise” from either the Trump or Biden camps. Having the president and first lady test positive..
WorldNews
Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19

A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Business Insider reports the White House said Friday afternoon that Trump is expected to remain at the military hospital in Bethesda for a 'few days.' Democratic opponent Joe Biden and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Three White House media personnel test positive for Covid-19

 Three White House media personnel - including two journalists - have tested positive for Covid-19 today amid an outbreak at Capitol Hill. An American flag flies..
WorldNews
Biden praying for Trump's 'full recovery' [Video]

Biden praying for Trump's 'full recovery'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday said he is praying for a "quick and full recovery" for President Trump and the first lady Melania Trump who both tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:54Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump and Sen. Mike Lee's positive COVID-19 tests spark worries over Amy Coney Barrett confirmation, but GOP moving forward anyway

 Democrats say Supreme Court hearings are "premature" after GOP Sen. Mike Lee tested positive for COVID-19 following a meeting with Amy Coney Barrett.
USATODAY.com

GOP senator with virus says he’ll make Supreme Court vote

 SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee revealed Friday he was infected with the coronavirus in an announcement that came just hours after..
WorldNews
GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test [Video]

GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test

Republicans Friday said they would push forward with Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump's Supreme Court replacement, even after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19: Ipswich nurse's triplets pregnancy felt 'stolen'

 Shannon Steele says she and her husband missed out "on so much" in what will be their only chance.
BBC News

Biden tests negative for COVID-19, continues on campaign trail

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden boarded a plane and flew to Michigan on Friday to speak with supporters, but only after two COVID-19 tests came back..
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: What we know, and what we don't, about Trump's diagnosis

 There are many unanswered questions surrounding President Donald Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis and treatment. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said he..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nothing To See Here: Trump's Case Of COVID-19 Sends Campaign Into A Fever [Video]

Nothing To See Here: Trump's Case Of COVID-19 Sends Campaign Into A Fever

For President Donald Trump, a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 couldn't have come at a worse time. Aside from the very serious risk to his health, focusing the nation's attention on the pandemic is the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:40Published
Infectious disease specialist says likely Trump contracted COVID-19 day after debate in Cleveland [Video]

Infectious disease specialist says likely Trump contracted COVID-19 day after debate in Cleveland

Health experts are looking into whether there's any chance President Trump had the COVID-19 virus while in Cleveland during Tuesday's Presidential debate.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:20Published
President's family was not wearing masks during presidential debate in Cleveland [Video]

President's family was not wearing masks during presidential debate in Cleveland

After President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced they tested positive for COVID-19, the spotlight returns to Cleveland, where most of Trump’s family members were spotted without..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Lincoln Project: Trump coronavirus diagnosis should send 'a signal' to supporters

Lincoln Project: Trump coronavirus diagnosis should send 'a signal' to supporters The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group of former and current Republicans, on Friday called for anyone who has recently come into contact with President...
WorldNews Also reported by •CBS 2FOXNews.comMediaiteTamworth HeraldBusiness Insider

Covid: Who Trump has been in contact before his diagnosis

 President Donald Trump attended multiple large events in the days before his coronavirus diagnosis.
BBC News Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldFOXNews.comJust JaredTamworth Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: President Donald Trump has 'mild symptoms', hospitalised, gets experimental antibody treatment

Covid 19 coronavirus: President Donald Trump has 'mild symptoms', hospitalised, gets experimental antibody treatment Key Points: • President Donald Trump taken to a military hospital as he battles "fatigue" and a fever after Covid-19 diagnosis.• At 74 and obese, Trump is at...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this