|
Lincoln Project: Trump coronavirus diagnosis should send 'a signal' to supporters
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group of former and current Republicans, on Friday called for anyone who has recently come into contact with President TrumpDonald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE to get tested for COVID-19, adding that the group hopes the president’s diagnosis “sends a signal” to his supporters. “The Lincoln Project wishes the President, First Lady, and the many White House,...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
President Trump taken to Walter Reed medical center after COVID-19 diagnosisThe White House doctor said President Trump is tired but in good spirits, and that he has been given an experimental antibody treatment. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News
President Trump has COVID-19: A timeline of his travels leading up to a positive coronavirus testIn the past week, Trump campaigned across several states, attending events with thousands of people present.
USATODAY.com
Twitter warns it will suspend users who publicly hope for Trump’s deathPresident Trump reportedly has COVID-19 , and while some are wishing for his speedy recovery, others have publicly...
WorldNews
Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosisPresident Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where Mr. Trump..
CBS News
Trump releases video, says he's doing 'very well'Speaking for the first time since his COVID diagnosis, President Donald Trump released a short video Friday evening saying that he thinks he's "doing very well."..
USATODAY.com
Melania Trump First Lady of the United States
Covid 19 coronavirus: Obamas wish the Trumps a 'speedy recovery' after virus diagnosisFormer US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have extended their best wishes to US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump,..
New Zealand Herald
Trump's COVID 'October surprise' might make him a better candidate — and personWell, a lot of us were wondering if we’d see an “October Surprise” from either the Trump or Biden camps. Having the president and first lady test positive..
WorldNews
Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
Three White House media personnel test positive for Covid-19Three White House media personnel - including two journalists - have tested positive for Covid-19 today amid an outbreak at Capitol Hill. An American flag flies..
WorldNews
Biden praying for Trump's 'full recovery'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:54Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump and Sen. Mike Lee's positive COVID-19 tests spark worries over Amy Coney Barrett confirmation, but GOP moving forward anywayDemocrats say Supreme Court hearings are "premature" after GOP Sen. Mike Lee tested positive for COVID-19 following a meeting with Amy Coney Barrett.
USATODAY.com
GOP senator with virus says he’ll make Supreme Court voteSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee revealed Friday he was infected with the coronavirus in an announcement that came just hours after..
WorldNews
GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:31Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Covid-19: Ipswich nurse's triplets pregnancy felt 'stolen'Shannon Steele says she and her husband missed out "on so much" in what will be their only chance.
BBC News
Biden tests negative for COVID-19, continues on campaign trailDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden boarded a plane and flew to Michigan on Friday to speak with supporters, but only after two COVID-19 tests came back..
CBS News
Covid 19 coronavirus: What we know, and what we don't, about Trump's diagnosisThere are many unanswered questions surrounding President Donald Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis and treatment. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said he..
New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this