Fox News Paid Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Former Assistant $4M After Sexual Harassment Complaints

WorldNews Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Fox News Paid Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Former Assistant $4M After Sexual Harassment ComplaintsThe New Yorker reports Fox News paid up to $4 million to settle sexual harassment...
0
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Why Did Fox News Paid Kimberly Guilfoyle's Former Assistant $4 million?

Why Did Fox News Paid Kimberly Guilfoyle's Former Assistant $4 million? 00:38

 Fox News paid Kimberly Guilfoyle's former assistant upward of $4 million. According to CNN the payoff was to avoid going to trial after the employee wrote a 2018 draft complaint detailing allegations of sexual harassment against Guilfoyle. Guilfoyle currently serves as the Trump campaign's finance...

Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Guilfoyle American political public figure

RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden [Video]

RNC paints dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden

President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans opened their national convention on Monday by painting a dire portrait of America if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House in November. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

Fox News Fox News American conservative cable television news channel

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Has COVID-19 [Video]

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Has COVID-19

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. Multiple news outlets reported the news Friday morning. McDaniel has mild symptoms. Business Insider reports she was with President Donald Trump last Friday and has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday. The chairwoman did a remote interview on Fox News on Thursday without making any mention that she was infected with the virus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

President Trump Finally Condemns All White Supremacists

 President Trump is finally saying the words he failed to say at the first presidential debate -- "I condemn all white supremacists." Trump called in to his..
TMZ.com
Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own [Video]

Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own

CNN Business reports that in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump defended Hope Hicks after her COVID diagnosis. The interview came three hours before Trump and his wife, Melania tested positive for the disease. In a Fox News chat, Trump told Hannity that he and FLOTUS worked closely with Hicks. He said, "She is a hard worker...a lot of masks, she wears masks a lot. But she tested positive." Trump suggested that avoiding close contact with others is hard. He explained, "...When you're with the Marines, and the police officers — I'm with them so much. And when they come over to you, it's very hard to say, 'Stay back, stay back.'" He added, "They want to hug you and kiss you because we really have done a good job for them. You get close, and things happen."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

The New Yorker The New Yorker American weekly magazine

