Fox News Paid Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Former Assistant $4M After Sexual Harassment Complaints

Fox News paid Kimberly Guilfoyle's former assistant upward of $4 million.
According to CNN the payoff was to avoid going to trial after the employee wrote a 2018 draft complaint detailing allegations of sexual harassment against Guilfoyle.
Guilfoyle currently serves as the Trump campaign's finance...
President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans opened their national convention on Monday by painting a dire portrait of America if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House in November. Gloria Tso reports.
Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. Multiple news outlets reported the news Friday morning. McDaniel has mild symptoms. Business Insider reports she was with President Donald Trump last Friday and has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday. The chairwoman did a remote interview on Fox News on Thursday without making any mention that she was infected with the virus.
CNN Business reports that in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump defended Hope Hicks after her COVID diagnosis. The interview came three hours before Trump and his wife, Melania tested positive for the disease. In a Fox News chat, Trump told Hannity that he and FLOTUS worked closely with Hicks. He said, "She is a hard worker...a lot of masks, she wears masks a lot. But she tested positive." Trump suggested that avoiding close contact with others is hard. He explained, "...When you're with the Marines, and the police officers — I'm with them so much. And when they come over to you, it's very hard to say, 'Stay back, stay back.'" He added, "They want to hug you and kiss you because we really have done a good job for them. You get close, and things happen."
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images Kimberly Guilfoyle, President Donald Trump's top fundraiser, is accused of sexually harassing her personal assistant at Fox News. In a report for The New Yorker,..