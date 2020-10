You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IPL 2020: 'Team missing some key players', says CSK head coach after 44-run loss to DC



After suffering a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 25 in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is missing some.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published 1 week ago Faf du Plessis may open batting in upcoming matches: CSK head coach



Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 22. It was a highly competitive match as both teams touched the 200-run mark but Rajasthan.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this