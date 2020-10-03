Global  
 

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals best XI - RCB vs RR LIVE at 3:30 PM

DNA Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Player List, RCB Dream11 Team Player List, RR Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Royal...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders 01:16

 Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals team left their hotel in Dubai to take on Kolkata Knight Riders for 12th match of IPL 2020. The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan Royals is leading the points table with 4 points from 2 successive wins.

IPL 2020, KKR vs RR: Who will win, CM Deepak predicts :Watch the video | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020, KKR vs RR: Who will win, CM Deepak predicts :Watch the video | Oneindia News

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals today at the Dubai International Stadium. The Kolkata Knight Riders will have to bat out of their skin to defeat Rajasthan Royals. Having..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:41Published
KKR vs RR  RR vs KKR  Dream11 IPL  IPL Prediction  IPL 2020  Match- 12 [Video]

KKR vs RR  RR vs KKR  Dream11 IPL  IPL Prediction  IPL 2020  Match- 12

About the Video: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim for a hat-trick of wins when they square-off against two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. Preview..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 08:53Published
'Both batting, bowling lineup strong,' assures Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson [Video]

'Both batting, bowling lineup strong,' assures Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson

After a 4-wicket win against King X1 Punjab on September 27, Rajasthan Royals' cricketers Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson spoke on the game of the team for the upcoming matches. Sanju Samson assured..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for RCB vs RR IPL 2020

 RCB vs RR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, RCB...
DNA


