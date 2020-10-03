|
Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Kellyanne Conway said her symptoms are mild and she is "feeling fine." She said she has begun to quarantine.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kellyanne Conway American strategist and pollster
Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive for COVID-19 as Daughter Claudia Razzes HerAdd Kellyanne Conway to the ever-growing list of President Trump's inner circle to test positive for COVID-19. Trump's trusted advisor just announced her test..
TMZ.com
Kellyanne Conway says she tested positive for COVID-19The former counselor for President Donald Trump tweeted that she is "feeling fine" and has mild symptoms.
CBS News
Kellyanne Conway tests positive for the virus.Kellyanne Conway said she had tested positive for the coronavirus, making her the latest person close to President Trump to have gotten sick this week.
NYTimes.com
Mike Pence delivers 'law and order' speech at RNC
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:32Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
US Supreme Court: Members of Senate Judiciary panel test positiveTwo Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for Covid-19, raising questions about upcoming Supreme Court confirmation hearings..
New Zealand Herald
2 Republican senators test positive for COVID-19Both Mike Lee and Thom Tillis are on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and both were at the September 26 event at the White House to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this