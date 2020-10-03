Global  
 

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Kellyanne Conway said her symptoms are mild and she is "feeling fine." She said she has begun to quarantine.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: White House Advisor Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19

White House Advisor Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19 02:11

 Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's top advisors, tested positive for the coronavirus just days after traveling with him on Air Force One; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

US Supreme Court: Members of Senate Judiciary panel test positive

 Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for Covid-19, raising questions about upcoming Supreme Court confirmation hearings..
New Zealand Herald

Covid-19: Key US senators test positive for coronavirus

 Both senators attended a ceremony for Amy Barrett at the White House on September 25 with President Trump.
Khaleej Times

