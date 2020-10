Caslick starts with a bang as Roosters stun Dragons in season opener Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Sevens star Charlotte Caslick looked right at home for the Roosters as the playmaker helped orchestrate an 18-4 win over a lacklustre Red V. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this