Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here's how late-night comics dealt with President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

USATODAY.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis was the top topic Friday for late-night comedians, from Stephen Colbert to Jimmy Kimmel.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: President Trump hospitalized for COVID-19

President Trump hospitalized for COVID-19 02:57

 President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Hospital on Friday following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive for COVID-19 as Daughter Claudia Razzes Her

 Add Kellyanne Conway to the ever-growing list of President Trump's inner circle to test positive for COVID-19. Trump's trusted advisor just announced her test..
TMZ.com

Kellyanne Conway says she tested positive for COVID-19

 The former counselor for President Donald Trump tweeted that she is "feeling fine" and has mild symptoms.
CBS News

CBS Evening News, October 2, 2020

 President Trump taken to Walter Reed medical center after COVID-19 diagnosis; Hours of grand jury recordings in Breonna Taylor case released.
CBS News

Kellyanne Conway tests positive for the virus.

 Kellyanne Conway said she had tested positive for the coronavirus, making her the latest person close to President Trump to have gotten sick this week.
NYTimes.com

Stephen Colbert Stephen Colbert American comedian, writer, actor, and television host

‘The Batman’ Resumes Filming, Stephen Colbert Launches State-by-State Voter Guide & More | THR News [Video]

‘The Batman’ Resumes Filming, Stephen Colbert Launches State-by-State Voter Guide & More | THR News

Robert Pattinson is back on ‘The Batman’ set after the film went into hiatus for COVID-19 precautions, Stephen Colbert is educating voters on how to cast their ballots in each state and Jerry Harris from ‘Cheers’ has been charged.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:15Published
Stephen Colbert Debuts State-By-State Voter Guide "Better Know a Ballot" | THR News [Video]

Stephen Colbert Debuts State-By-State Voter Guide "Better Know a Ballot" | THR News

Late night personality Stephen Colbert is getting in on helping Americans get out and vote with a newly launched state-by-state resource guide.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:34Published
Hugh Jackman on Getting Ryan Reynolds a (Gross) Birthday Gift, Stephen Colbert Takes Aim at Republican Convention & More | THR N [Video]

Hugh Jackman on Getting Ryan Reynolds a (Gross) Birthday Gift, Stephen Colbert Takes Aim at Republican Convention & More | THR N

NBCUniversal hires outside counsel to investigate its former vice chairman Ron Meyer's behavior, Hugh Jackman proposes a gross birthday gift for Ryan Reynolds' birthday and Stephen Colbert gives his thoughts on the Republican National Convention.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:20Published
Late-Night Hosts Weigh In on Joe Biden Picking Kamala Harris as Running Mate | THR News [Video]

Late-Night Hosts Weigh In on Joe Biden Picking Kamala Harris as Running Mate | THR News

Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon responded to Tuesday's big political news that the California senator became the first Black woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:42Published

Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel American talk show host and comedian

Jimmy Kimmel on Low Emmys 2020 Ratings | THR News [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel on Low Emmys 2020 Ratings | THR News

Jimmy Kimmel addressed the all-time-low ratings for the 72nd annual Emmys ceremony, which he hosted, at the top of his ABC show on Monday.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:45Published
Jimmy Kimmel reacts after virtual Emmys attracts lowest-ever audience [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel reacts after virtual Emmys attracts lowest-ever audience

Jimmy Kimmel addressed the lowest-ever Emmy ratings after hosting the virtual awards ceremony on Sunday night as he made his talk show return.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Jennifer Aniston gets help from her Friends with surprise Emmys reunion [Video]

Jennifer Aniston gets help from her Friends with surprise Emmys reunion

Jennifer Aniston hosted a mini Friends reunion during the 72nd Primetime EmmyAwards. The actress was joined at home by her former co-stars Courteney Coxand Lisa Kudrow after earlier making a surprise on-stage appearance alongsidehost Jimmy Kimmel.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published
Jimmy Kimmel Talks Hosting Virtual 2020 Emmys | THR News [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel Talks Hosting Virtual 2020 Emmys | THR News

On Sept. 20, Jimmy Kimmel will have the unenviable task of having to turn a virtual awards show into must-see TV. Kimmel, who’ll emcee the event audience-free from Staples Center in Los Angeles, opened up about the stakes, the contingencies and more.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:13Published

Related videos from verified sources

President Donald Trump Hospitalized After Testing Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

President Donald Trump Hospitalized After Testing Positive For COVID-19

CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:17Published
Masks Still Not Required In White House [Video]

Masks Still Not Required In White House

Jabin Botsford/Getty Images A senior official told the Associated Press that the White House will not require face masks, even after President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. The official said that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
President Donald Trump's COVID-19 risk factors [Video]

President Donald Trump's COVID-19 risk factors

President Donald Trump's medical history puts him in some high risk categories for a severe case of COVID-19.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:57Published

Tweets about this