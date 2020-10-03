|
Bob Gibson, Hall of Famer and Cardinals legend, dies at 84
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Gibson spent his entire 17-season career with the Cardinals and was enshrined in Cooperstown in 1981.
|
|
