'Naagin 5' actor Sharad Malhotra tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources VP Naidu tests positive of COVID-19



Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for the novel coronavirus on September 29. He took to Twitter to inform the news of being tested positive. Venkaiah Naidu has been advised home-quarantine... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published 4 days ago After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for Covid-19



Actor Arjun Kapoor announced testing Covid-19 positive earlier on Sunday, and his good friend Malaika Arora has confirmed later the same day that she too is infected with the virus. Malaika added that.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:10 Published on September 7, 2020 Why pet owners are relying on their furry friends now more than ever



All the time spent together with their pet has seven in 10 pet owners feeling like they actually know their pet a lot better since the pandemic began, according to new research.Many have noticed some.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published on August 27, 2020

Related news from verified sources Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra tests positive for COVID-19; under home quarantine Naagin 5: Actor Sharad Malhotra who plays the role of Veer has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and he is taking care at home

Bollywood Life 12 hours ago





Tweets about this