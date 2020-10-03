Global  
 

'Naagin 5' actor Sharad Malhotra tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

DNA Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
On Thursday, after showing mild symptoms, Sharad Malhotra got himself tested for COVID-19 on his doctor's advice and unfortunately tested positive for it.
