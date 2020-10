Cantala, not Everest, more likely for Gilgai winner Zoutori Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Mathew Ellerton and Simon Zahra will consider targeting Zoutori at the Cantala Stakes over a mile, rather than The Everest, after his Gilgai Stakes victory at Flemington on Saturday. 👓 View full article

